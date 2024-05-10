Eddie Howe doesn’t want to talk about Bruno or Isak leaving Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Howe doesn’t want to talk about Bruno or Isak leaving Newcastle

By Press Association
Newcastle’s Alexander Isak (left) and Bruno Guimaraes have been linked with moves away from St James’ Park this summer (Nigel French/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has issued a hands-off warning to potential suitors for star men Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

Brazil midfielder Guimaraes has been linked repeatedly with Paris St Germain in recent months, while Sweden striker Alexander Isak, who was this week named on the shortlists for the Premier League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards, has been touted as a summer target for Arsenal and Tottenham.

However, asked if he expects both to remain at St James’ Park next season, head coach Howe replied: “Yes, I do, I’m planning for them to be here. Yes, all my planning is with them in the squad.”

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak has scored 24 goals so far this season
Guimaraes, a £35million arrival from Lyon in January 22, and record signing Isak, who cost the Magpies £63million when he joined from Real Sociedad two summers ago, have been huge hits on Tyneside .

Isak in particular is in a rich vein of form and took his goals tally for the season to 24 – 20 of them in the league – in last weekend’s 4-1 win at Burnley, and his potency is a jealously-guarded weapon.

Howe said: “We signed him knowing that he was young and we wanted to develop his talents and give him an opportunity to showcase what he could do and for me, that was a long-term thing that we started with him, a long-term journey, hopefully, and I’ve just seen him flourish this year.

“I think he’s enjoyed the environment, he’s enjoyed the team that he’s played in and I hope he does that for many years to come.”

However, chief executive Darren Eales’ admission earlier this year that Newcastle may have to trade in the future in order to comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules after a £400million spending spree has created the perception that they may have to offload some of their biggest names.

Howe said: “We’re looking to build a squad and a really successful team and to do that, we don’t want to sell our best players.

“That is hugely important for us. It would knock us back some considerable distance because we would have to start again.

“There is no weakness in the club to say we are going to sell anyone. But, of course, financial fair play is there and we’ll have to comply like everyone else.”

Howe is aware that difficult decisions may have to be made at some point, but is confident he and the ownership will come to the right conclusions for the club.

Speaking as he prepared his team for its final home game of the season against Brighton on Saturday, he said: “There is no part of me that will ever go against the club, and there is no part of the club who would willingly go against me if they didn’t think it was the right things for the long term future.”

Meanwhile, full-back Kieran Trippier will hope to prove his fitness for England’s Euro 2024 finals campaign this weekend after return to training following a two-month lay-off with a calf injury.