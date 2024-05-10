John McGinn rues under-manned Villa’s European loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John McGinn rues under-manned Villa’s European loss

By Press Association
John McGinn and Aston Villa were beaten in Greece (Zac Goodwin/PA)
John McGinn and Aston Villa were beaten in Greece (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Aston Villa captain John McGinn says his side may not have suffered European heartbreak had they been at full strength.

Villa lost in the semi-final of the Europa Conference League to Olympiacos, with a 2-0 loss in Athens on Thursday handing them a 6-2 aggregate defeat.

Injuries have hit the Villa squad hard with Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, Alex Moreno, Jacob Ramsey, Nicolo Zaniolo, Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara all sidelined.

It left them short of options and McGinn says that was a factor as their hopes of reaching a first European final since 1982 crumbled.

The Scot said: “It possibly has (caught up with them). The manager drills into us that is a no-excuse environment. Listen, you want everyone available, you want your best players there.

“When you are in the trenches, (you want) someone you can turn to in order to change the game or do something different.

“We went into this competition as favourites and we handled that throughout the competition. I think it has been a big learning curve for us.

“It’s not been a smooth journey, we got to the semi-final and were down to the bare bones a wee bit. However, those of us that were out there across the two legs lost to the better team and the scoreline shows that.”

Villa will see this as a big opportunity missed to win some European silverware but they do not have plans to return to the third-tier competition any time soon.

Their impressive Premier League season has put them on the verge of Champions League qualification, with Europa League football guaranteed already as a minimum.

They could confirm a top-four position this weekend if Tottenham lose to Burnley or Villa can beat Liverpool on Monday.

Boss Unai Emery is taking it day by day to see who he has available for that game against the Reds, which is Jurgen Klopp’s final away game in charge.

“Each day is going to be very important because some players have small injuries, some have pain and it’s not a day when or where they can come back,” he said.

“Zaniolo is close but until he is feeling comfortable he’s not available to play, hopefully he can progress. Tielemans is close. Moreno is not a big injury.”