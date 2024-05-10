Marc Skinner does not view Tottenham as FA Cup final underdogs

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has stressed Sunday’s FA Cup final against Tottenham is an “equal playing field” and that his side will not underestimate their task at Wembley.

On Thursday, Skinner’s counterpart Robert Vilahamn said United were favourites but that first-time finalists Spurs “feel like we have everything to win in this game”.

United are back in the final having made their first appearance a year ago, losing 1-0 to Chelsea.

They were also runners-up to the Blues in the Women’s Super League, while Tottenham finished ninth, prior to Vilahamn’s arrival – this term the teams are fifth and sixth respectively, and last month they drew 2-2 in the league at Leigh Sports Village, with United scoring a late equaliser.

Skinner told a press conference ahead of Sunday’s sold-out showpiece: “Tottenham deserve to be in the final not having the underdog status – if you get to a final, you deserve to be in a final.

“This is an equal playing field going into it and we cannot and will not underestimate it. Whatever tag people add to it, we know the job we have to do.

“You’d be a fool to go in super, super confident that you’re going to walk this final, because Tottenham are a very, very good team. On their day can beat anyone in this league.

“It’s about living in the space in between where you’re confident, you know what you can do, but you also have the hurt of last year that you have to push through and make sure Tottenham feel. If we put that mindset into place in this game, I feel we can be successful.”

Skinner said memories of that hurt from last year can be “an extra driving, motivating factor” for United, adding: “We have to use it as reminder, bring back those feelings and give more and give more and give more.

“There is nobody guaranteed to win but what we have to do is give everything in order to make sure the performance is worthy of it and if we do that and use those experiences, the feelings of it to drive us forward, hopefully that will give us a little edge.”

Asked if winning the FA Cup – which would be their first major trophy since the team’s launch in 2018 – would make it a successful season for United, Skinner said: “Adding silverware, I think that’s successful wherever you are as a club.

“I think there’s things we’ll learn things from this season that I already know the answers to, that we can fix in the summer. If we can add silverware I think, more importantly for our fans, that will be hugely important going forwards.”

United are looking to clinch their first major trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

United are now in the INEOS era after Sir Jim Ratcliffe became minority owner of the club in February, and Skinner added: “Regardless of Sunday, the impetus and desire to win is there and INEOS coming in has only reflected that even more, so it will be a really exciting time regardless – but hopefully we can add the trophy to start that era.”

Skinner was also asked about United’s 16-goal top-scorer Nikita Parris following reports that the forward, whose current deal runs to the summer, last month turned down a move to North Carolina Courage.

And he said: “I’ve read the reports. What I can promise you is Nikita has always been and always will remain a focused, fantastic player.

“There are lots of speculative information everywhere you look if you want to read them. For me, the way she supports and plays for this team, you can tell she is 100 per cent committed to what’s going on at Manchester United. Having players like Nikita is hugely important for our success going forward.”