Jessica McCaskill enjoys taste of Cardiff ahead of Lauren Price showdown

By Press Association
Jessica McCaskill (left) puts her world title belts on show before her Cardiff showdown with Lauren Price (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jessica McCaskill (left) puts her world title belts on show before her Cardiff showdown with Lauren Price (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jessica McCaskill plans to end Lauren Price’s world title dream and taste success again after spoiling herself with a burger and chicken wings during her stay in Cardiff.

American veteran McCaskill has put her WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine welterweight world titles on the line as Price attempts to become Wales’ first female boxing champion in just her seventh professional fight.

McCaskill made weight at Friday’s weigh-in coming in at 10st 5lbs – five ounces lighter than Price – and admits she has taken a liking to the food available in the Welsh capital.

“The food is very good. The other night I went to a restaurant and had a burger with chorizo and onion on it,” McCaskill said ahead of Saturday’s showdown at the Utilita Arena.

“It was so big I had to squish it down. Then we had some chicken wings, it was really great.

“I like to come to fight week on weight so there are no issues and no surprises, and we bring our own scales.

“Everything’s been great here. The people are very nice and it’s a place I would actually like to bring my mom.”

Chicago-based McCaskill unified the WBA and WBC super-lightweight titles before moving up to welterweight and ending Cecilia Braekhus’ decade-long reign in the division.

Lauren Price v Jessica McCaskill – Weigh In – Cardiff
Jessica McCaskill (left) and Lauren Price face off during the weigh-in ahead of their world title fight in Cardiff (Bradley Collyer/PA)

But McCaskill is coming off the back of a defeat to Chantelle Cameron in her bid to become a two-weight undisputed champion and a September draw with Sandy Ryan.

She also turns 40 in four months’ time, with Price nearly 10 years her junior.

McCaskill said: “People like to highlight my age, but with age comes wisdom and you know how to do things easier.

“I don’t want people to count me out just because of my age. I have some silver hairs, but I’m not plucking them because I think they’re cute.

“I feel like I’m in amazing shape and I’m still able to do the things I want to do.

“Lauren’s an Olympic champion and a really good role model. She is a multi-sport athlete and a good example of what the new generation in boxing needs.

“But she’s had so many amateur fights she’s got a lot of miles on her. I’m older but I only have 25 fights, so mathematically I should be a little more in tact.”

Price won Olympic middleweight gold in Tokyo three years ago and is aiming to become Wales’ 14th world champion.

“She’s been in there with the best,” Price said of her opponent. “It will be my toughest test to date but I believe I’ve got the boxing ability, skills and fitness to come out on top.

“I’m young, fresh and in my prime. She’s older and more experienced.

“I’m focusing on that I’m in the best place possible to get the win. I believe I will put in a classy performance.”