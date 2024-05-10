Philippe Clement urges Rangers to ‘grab the moment’ in crucial Old Firm clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Philippe Clement urges Rangers to ‘grab the moment’ in crucial Old Firm clash

By Press Association
Rangers manager Philippe Clement looking forward to Celtic Park face off (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Philippe Clement looking forward to Celtic Park face off (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Philippe Clement believes his Rangers players face a gladiatorial challenge when they travel to Celtic Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The 60,000-capacity stadium will be full only with Hoops fans for the final Old Firm cinch Premiership game of the season.

With just three fixtures remaining, Celtic lead Rangers at the top of the table by three points and are five goals better off, and the Belgian boss summed up the task in hand by evoking the experiences of armed combatants from the Roman Empire.

“Yes, they need to grab that moment. We need to grab that moment together and put all our energy in that, and that is the nice thing about sport, about competition,” said Clement, who revealed defender Leon Balogun is “doubtful” and will be assessed.

“I think football is maybe a little bit like the gladiators of the modern age. In the old times you had the gladiators there in a stadium full of people shouting and booing and putting their thumb up or thumb down. I think we are now in that situation.

“The good thing is people don’t kill us, we are not dead afterwards. Maybe verbally, yes, but not in real life and that is a positive that we always have another go in the stadium again.

“That’s how society works now and players have to be ready for that.

“It is also an exciting thing because the more passion people have for their teams, the more support you have also.

“It works both ways. They need to grab this moment to be really good gladiators tomorrow in the Colosseum.”

Rangers v Livingston – cinch Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Leon Balogun is an injury doubt for Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

When it was suggested that the match was a must-win for his side, Clement said: “I don’t totally agree with that.

“If you have a draw there you can still become champions. Even if you lose, that it is a really long-shot and too much of a long-shot for me, but with the point also.

“But we go full for the three points. Clear, very, very clear. Doing that we can make an incredible comeback and make a really big statement also.”

While Celtic have two wins and a draw from three previous Old Firm games in the league this season – and Parkhead is a notoriously difficult venue for Rangers –  Clement insists he has had to do “zero” work on instilling belief into his side this week.

He said: “I don’t think I have to put belief in my team this week. I feel they are hungry and have the desire to show themselves as a team, not as an individual.

“For sure the belief is here and that’s not the work of one day or a few days before a game. It is confirmation of what they have been doing for months.

“All these things are really positive things.”