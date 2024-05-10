Ref cam footage shows Jarred Gillett turning down Crystal Palace penalty

Footage from the ‘ref cam’ worn by Jarred Gillett during Monday’s Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester United has been released.

The clips published on the league’s website include the pre-match handshakes and the coin toss, plus Gillett’s decision to turn down a first-half Palace penalty claim.

The Australian can be heard saying he felt Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell ran into United defender Jonny Evans before going to ground.

VAR Tony Harrington quickly backs up Gillett’s on-field decision.

Palace ultimately ran out 4-0 winners at Selhurst Park.

The camera had been permitted on a one-off basis by the game’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board, with the footage to form part of a programme to be broadcast later in the year on the demands facing referees.