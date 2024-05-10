Brian Graham fires Partick Thistle into play-off semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brian Graham fires Partick Thistle into play-off semi-final

By Press Association
Brian Graham was on target again (PA)
Brian Graham was on target again (PA)

Brian Graham netted a double to send Partick Thistle into the cinch Premiership play-off semi-final with a 2-1 victory over Airdrie at Firhill.

The Thistle captain scored from close range in each half to take his season tally to 26 and earn his side a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Arron Lyall pulled a goal back for the Diamonds and the visitors had plenty of possession and pressure – the corner count was 12-0 in their favour.

But the Jags defence was resolute and Callum Fordyce hit the bar with the best chance to level as Kris Doolan’s side booked another two-legged encounter with Raith Rovers next week.

Airdrie, who were missing captain Adam Frizzell, gave as good as they got in the opening stages but Thistle opened the scoring in the 18th minute after a long spell of possession.

Kerr McInroy put Airdrie on the back foot when he zipped a pass through the lines and Aidan Fitzpatrick got beyond his man to deliver a low ball for Graham to tap home from six yards.

The visiting defence immediately appealed for offside and footage suggested they were right but it was tight and the assistant referee gave the striker the benefit of the doubt.

Airdrie were struggling to feed their front players but they did exert some pressure late in the half, however a series of set-pieces led nowhere.

Visiting manager Rhys McCabe made a half-time switch as Lewis McGregor came on for forward Gabby McGill, who had suffered a shoulder injury in the first leg.

The Jags doubled their lead within two minutes of the restart. Scott Robinson benefited from a break of the ball and delivered a low cross which Graham turned home after beating goalkeeper Robbie Hemfrey to the ball.

Airdrie had lost 4-0 at Firhill last month, the result proving the difference between the teams in the table, and there appeared little way back given their lack of cutting edge.

But they quickly got back in the game in the 55th minute after a penetrating pass down the left side of the Thistle defence. Aaron Muirhead could only head McGregor’s cross into the feet of Lyall and the midfielder slotted the ball into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

The game remained finely balanced although Thistle had chances to ease the nerves of the home supporters in the 6,531 crowd. Hemfrey saved from McInroy after the former Airdrie midfielder found a way through a crowded goalmouth and Cammy Ballantyne threw himself in front of Fitzpatrick’s strike.

Airdrie began to push the hosts back. McGregor’s strike was deflected wide, Fordyce volleyed off the top of the bar after a corner and Nikolay Todorov had a decent penalty claim denied by the well-placed Colin Steven following Daniel O’Reilly’s risky slide tackle.

Fitzpatrick missed a one-on-one to keep the tension going but Airdrie’s chances ended when Mason Hancock headed over seven minutes into stoppage time.