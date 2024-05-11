I didn’t play Harvey Elliott often enough – Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I didn’t play Harvey Elliott often enough – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he would have liked Harvey Elliott to play more under him (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he would have liked Harvey Elliott to play more under him (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits one of his regrets is that Harvey Elliott did not have more game time under him.

The 21-year-old has made 117 appearances, around half of which have been off the bench, since his debut in 2019 and his 51 games this season is the most in a single campaign as he has made more of a contribution in midfield.

Recent performances have shown Elliott at his best and Klopp, who will leave the club after the final two games of the season, said he wished he could have played him more.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Harvey Elliott
Harvey Elliott has made more than 100 Liverpool appearances at the age of 21 (John Walton/PA)

“It’s not like I go back and think ‘Where did we go wrong here and there?’ but if I regret one thing a little bit it’s that Harvey didn’t play often enough maybe,” he said.

“In a very important and intense period in January when we had a lot of injuries, he played really good, probably our best player whether it was right wing or right midfield, all these kind of things.

“(Then) everybody came back and he had a few minutes here and there and didn’t start any more and then came on and made a big impact.

“It’s really nice that he could show that.”

Klopp was asked whether Elliott’s late-season form could lead to an England call-up for the Euros, having impressed for the under-21s over the last year.

“If it would help Harvey whatever I say then I would say it,” he added.

“But you just start a discussion in public and, even though he has done nothing wrong, some people will find a reason why Harvey Elliott shouldn’t be there. The boy (then) reads it and he feels bad.

“If somebody wants to pick him then he has everything you need. You can pack a suitcase in an instant. It’s not a problem but I will not be part of that discussion.”

Another player who has had a resurgence in recent weeks is Cody Gakpo, who found himself behind Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and, when fit, Diogo Jota in the pecking order.

Klopp admits he could probably have spent more time with the Dutchman, who has just had his first child, to get him out of a slump but is pleased the 25-year-old’s form is starting to return.

“Cody knows for a while he was not in his best moment. We had a conversation – it’s not for the public what we spoke about – but it helped him a lot and we could sort it a little bit,” added the manager ahead of Monday’s trip to Aston Villa.

“It’s just a problem of ‘Can I speak immediately to players who are not performing any more at the levels you expect them to?’

“You can, but how can I have an answer for his situation if I don’t understand it? You have to try to look a bit longer into it and wait for a specific moment when I can give answers.

“Maybe from my point of view that took too long. That’s maybe the case but after that talk he really stepped up and it’s really good to see how physically strong he is.

“He is a good footballer and can play right wing, left wing especially and centre. Smart again, full of confidence, physical strength, he is in a good moment and it’s good for us.”