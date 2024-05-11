Derek McInnes full of praise for Kilmarnock players after securing European spot

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes paid tribute to his players after they sealed fourth place in the cinch Premiership with a 1-0 win at St Mirren.

Kyle Vassell’s first-half strike settled a competitive contest and ensured the visitors will take their place in the draw for next season’s Europa League qualifying rounds.

McInnes joined his squad in celebrating in front of a packed travelling support and praised them for their efforts, both on the day and over the course of the campaign.

He said: “The supporters look at this team and, like me, they have total trust in them. They’re men.

“There are no flaky ones that you don’t know what you’re going to get, none who go under when the pressure comes – they stand and do their job.

“So it was good to have that moment with the players at the end.

“There were no real celebrations when we got top six. And when we qualified for Europe it was last weekend before our game on the Sunday. So it was nice to do it with the supporters.

“I hadn’t even thought about my celebrations at the end. I saw Corrie Ndaba and he’s got the moves that I don’t have!”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson admitted Kilmarnock have had the measure of his team this season and hoped to use them as a template moving forward.

He said: “That’s the reason they’re that many points ahead of us, they’ve beaten us three times.

“There was nothing in the game but I have to give credit to Derek’s side and the players they’ve brought in.

“They’re a really good side, first and foremost with a real know-how.

“I mean that in the best possible way – they know how to win football matches and defend when they need to defend. Plus they have quality on the ball.

“Kilmarnock may have looked at us as a template in the past. Well maybe we now need to look at them as a template for us.

“We have to start winning games when we’re not 100 per cent at our best, which we weren’t today.

“Our more experienced boys weren’t as good as they have been and ultimately we’ve got beaten by our own mistake. And when we got chances we didn’t take them.”