Derek McInnes full of praise for Kilmarnock players after securing European spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Derek McInnes full of praise for Kilmarnock players after securing European spot

By Press Association
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes hailed his players after securing a European place (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes hailed his players after securing a European place (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes paid tribute to his players after they sealed fourth place in the cinch Premiership with a 1-0 win at St Mirren.

Kyle Vassell’s first-half strike settled a competitive contest and ensured the visitors will take their place in the draw for next season’s Europa League qualifying rounds.

McInnes joined his squad in celebrating in front of a packed travelling support and praised them for their efforts, both on the day and over the course of the campaign.

He said: “The supporters look at this team and, like me, they have total trust in them. They’re men.

“There are no flaky ones that you don’t know what you’re going to get, none who go under when the pressure comes – they stand and do their job.

“So it was good to have that moment with the players at the end.

“There were no real celebrations when we got top six. And when we qualified for Europe it was last weekend before our game on the Sunday. So it was nice to do it with the supporters.

“I hadn’t even thought about my celebrations at the end. I saw Corrie Ndaba and he’s got the moves that I don’t have!”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson admitted Kilmarnock have had the measure of his team this season and hoped to use them as a template moving forward.

He said: “That’s the reason they’re that many points ahead of us, they’ve beaten us three times.

“There was nothing in the game but I have to give credit to Derek’s side and the players they’ve brought in.

“They’re a really good side, first and foremost with a real know-how.

“I mean that in the best possible way – they know how to win football matches and defend when they need to defend. Plus they have quality on the ball.

“Kilmarnock may have looked at us as a template in the past. Well maybe we now need to look at them as a template for us.

“We have to start winning games when we’re not 100 per cent at our best, which we weren’t today.

“Our more experienced boys weren’t as good as they have been and ultimately we’ve got beaten by our own mistake. And when we got chances we didn’t take them.”