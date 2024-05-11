Danilo Orsi nets hat-trick as Crawley thrash MK Dons to reach play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danilo Orsi nets hat-trick as Crawley thrash MK Dons to reach play-off final

By Press Association
Danilo Orsi scored a hat-trick as Crawley thrashed MK Dons (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Danilo Orsi scored a hat-trick as rampant Crawley reached the League Two play-off final following a 5-1 second-leg thrashing of MK Dons that completed an emphatic 8-1 aggregate victory.

Crawley will face Crewe next Sunday in what will be their first ever trip to Wembley Stadium, a remarkable turnaround for a club that narrowly avoided relegation from the Football League 12 months ago.

Their 3-0 lead from the first leg was never threatened as the Dons’ miserable record in the play-offs was extended – they have now failed to reach a final in six attempts after being outplayed by their opponents for the second time in four days.

It took Crawley just three minutes to snuff out any realistic hopes MK Dons had for an epic comeback with the killer goal being all of the hosts’ own making.

A sloppy pass near his own area by Jack Tucker was intercepted by Jay Williams, who bore down on goal before sliding the ball past Dons goalkeeper Filip Marschall.

Dons forward Max Dean was then perhaps fortunate not to be punished for leaving a foot in on Williams before Crawley goalkeeper Corey Addai produced a spectacular save to tip away a superb effort from Joe Tomlinson.

The home side’s task was made an impossible one after half an hour when Daniel Harvie failed to deal with a long ball, allowing Orsi to steal in before coolly finishing into the bottom corner.

MK Dons finally had something to show from the tie in first-half stoppage time when Tomlinson’s free-kick was helped back across goal by Tucker for Dean to tap in from close range.

However, Crawley’s two-goal lead on the night was restored three minutes into the second half when Klaidi Lolos’ pass put through Liam Kelly, who unselfishly squared the ball for Orsi to roll his second into an empty net.

The Red Devils’ night kept getting better as Addai denied Dean from the penalty spot in the 67th minute after Liam Kelly was penalised for handling Ellis Harrison’s cross.

Marschall was then a little fortunate in deflecting Jack Roles’ effort from outside the area against the post with the visitors still pressing for more goals.

They had their fourth of a wonderful evening with 10 minutes left when Roles beat Marschall at his near post after Orsi had battled for possession.

Orsi then completed his hat-trick in the second minute of stoppage time when he was in the right place to bundle in Ronan Darcy’s ball across goal.