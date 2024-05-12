Daniel Farke ‘annoyed with offside situation’ after Leeds have goal ruled out

Daniel Farke felt referee Josh Smith and his assistants made an error by ruling out a Leeds goal during the 0-0 Championship play-off semi-final first-leg draw at Norwich.

Neither side created many clear-cut chances but Leeds had the ball in the net on the half-hour mark through Junior Firpo.

That had been the result of a mix-up at the back between Canaries goalkeeper Angus Gunn and centre-back Shane Duffy which saw the Leeds left-back presented with an empty net.

A raised flag against Georginio Rutter in the build-up saw it chalked off however, with TV replays suggesting it had been a close but correct call.

Junior Firpo had a goal ruled out (Nigel French/PA)

Leeds manager Farke, who led Norwich into the Premier League as their manager in 2019 and 2021, claimed they had been mistaken as well.

“I’m still pretty annoyed with the offside situation,” he said.

“Someone told me that Sky showed a picture they said was proof it was offside. I recommend everyone have a look on the scouting feed, where you have a proper line. It was not offside.

“We also have the rule that in doubt you go in favour of the offensive team, it feels like this rule is not in place any more.

“Because we are playing at the top level small details make a difference. It changes the whole picture here.

“Everyone speaks about Wembley, the £100million game, and at this level all the decisions have to be spot on.

“I expect myself to be spot on in these games with my decisions and my players as well so, sorry, if you want to be in charge of such a game you have to do the same as well.”

VAR will be in place for the Wembley final but is not used in any other Championship fixtures.

“I have 12 apologising letters at home already during the season with offside goals and penalties not given,” Farke said.

“If we would have used VAR during this season we wouldn’t be in the play-offs – we would have been promoted automatically.”

David Wagner believes in Norwich’s chances of making it to Wembley (Steven Paston/PA)

Norwich manager David Wagner, who took Huddersfield up to the Premier League through the play-offs in 2017, was confident his side could still reach the final.

“I’m absolutely fine with the performance and the shift the players put in,” he said.

“I’m absolutely fine with what I have seen, I have a positive mindset following the draw. All cards are still on the table and on Thursday we will go again.

“Everybody would love to have won the game but I know that play-off semi-finals are not won in the first game. We have our idea, we know what to do and hopefully we will execute it on Thursday night.”

Norwich’s top scorer Josh Sargent had to go off towards the end because of an ankle injury.

Josh Sargent suffered an ankle injury (Nigel French/PA)

Wagner was hopeful the USA striker would still be available for the decider.

“He is a tough guy and I hope and I think he will be,” he said.

That also applies to another key forward who has spent time out through injury this season.

England Under-21 winger Jonathan Rowe was making a first start since January, but could not last 90 minutes.

“It was important that he got 60 minutes,” Wagner said. “He worked hard I’m absolutely fine with what he showed today.”