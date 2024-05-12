Daniel Farke ‘annoyed with offside situation’ after Leeds have goal ruled out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniel Farke ‘annoyed with offside situation’ after Leeds have goal ruled out

By Press Association
Daniel Farke’s side could not find a breakthrough at Carrow Road (Nigel French/PA)
Daniel Farke’s side could not find a breakthrough at Carrow Road (Nigel French/PA)

Daniel Farke felt referee Josh Smith and his assistants made an error by ruling out a Leeds goal during the 0-0 Championship play-off semi-final first-leg draw at Norwich.

Neither side created many clear-cut chances but Leeds had the ball in the net on the half-hour mark through Junior Firpo.

That had been the result of a mix-up at the back between Canaries goalkeeper Angus Gunn and centre-back Shane Duffy which saw the Leeds left-back presented with an empty net.

A raised flag against Georginio Rutter in the build-up saw it chalked off however, with TV replays suggesting it had been a close but correct call.

Junior Firpo scores
Junior Firpo had a goal ruled out (Nigel French/PA)

Leeds manager Farke, who led Norwich into the Premier League as their manager in 2019 and 2021, claimed they had been mistaken as well.

“I’m still pretty annoyed with the offside situation,” he said.

“Someone told me that Sky showed a picture they said was proof it was offside. I recommend everyone have a look on the scouting feed, where you have a proper line. It was not offside.

“We also have the rule that in doubt you go in favour of the offensive team, it feels like this rule is not in place any more.

“Because we are playing at the top level small details make a difference. It changes the whole picture here.

“Everyone speaks about Wembley, the £100million game, and at this level all the decisions have to be spot on.

“I expect myself to be spot on in these games with my decisions and my players as well so, sorry, if you want to be in charge of such a game you have to do the same as well.”

VAR will be in place for the Wembley final but is not used in any other Championship fixtures.

“I have 12 apologising letters at home already during the season with offside goals and penalties not given,” Farke said.

“If we would have used VAR during this season we wouldn’t be in the play-offs – we would have been promoted automatically.”

David Wagner
David Wagner believes in Norwich’s chances of making it to Wembley (Steven Paston/PA)

Norwich manager David Wagner, who took Huddersfield up to the Premier League through the play-offs in 2017, was confident his side could still reach the final.

“I’m absolutely fine with the performance and the shift the players put in,” he said.

“I’m absolutely fine with what I have seen, I have a positive mindset following the draw. All cards are still on the table and on Thursday we will go again.

“Everybody would love to have won the game but I know that play-off semi-finals are not won in the first game. We have our idea, we know what to do and hopefully we will execute it on Thursday night.”

Norwich’s top scorer Josh Sargent had to go off towards the end because of an ankle injury.

Josh Sargent
Josh Sargent suffered an ankle injury (Nigel French/PA)

Wagner was hopeful the USA striker would still be available for the decider.

“He is a tough guy and I hope and I think he will be,” he said.

That also applies to another key forward who has spent time out through injury this season.

England Under-21 winger Jonathan Rowe was making a first start since January, but could not last 90 minutes.

“It was important that he got 60 minutes,” Wagner said. “He worked hard I’m absolutely fine with what he showed today.”