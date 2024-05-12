West Brom and Southampton share stalemate in play-off semi-final first leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Brom and Southampton share stalemate in play-off semi-final first leg

By Press Association
The first leg ended goalless (Jacob King/PA)
The first leg ended goalless (Jacob King/PA)

West Brom and Southampton played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final at the Hawthorns.

Both teams had chances to win the game as Alex Palmer denied Flynn Downes when one-on-one while Alex McCarthy made an equally crucial save at the other end to keep out Grady Diangana’s header before the break.

The two goalkeepers also kept the game scoreless in the second period with McCarthy again denying Diangana while Palmer made a stunning reaction stop with his feet to turn substitute Ross Stewart’s effort to safety.

It leaves the tie wide open ahead of the second leg at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday as Southampton aim to return to the Premier League at the first attempt while the Baggies look to end their three-season hiatus from the top flight.

Saints spurned a glorious chance to take the lead after 20 minutes. Palmer kept out Downes’ shot when one-on-one after the midfielder exchanged passes with Joe Aribo down the left-hand side of the penalty area.

Southampton threatened again on the half-hour mark when Sekou Mara sent an overhead kick over the crossbar from 10 yards after West Brom failed to properly clear Will Smallbone’s corner from the left.

The home side’s best chance of the first half saw McCarthy make a save low down to deny Diangana at the back post after the Baggies forward rose highest to meet Darnell Furlong’s cross.

West Brom captain Kyle Bartley then made an excellent block to deflect Aribo’s shot away from goal after Downes drove with the ball to the edge of the penalty aera.

The home side almost broke the deadlock just past the hour mark when Michael Johnston delivered a cross from the left to the back post and Furlong poked a volley inches wide with McCarthy rooted to the spot.

Albion came forward again soon after as Saints defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis received a yellow card for a foul on Okay Yokuslu as he looked to burst into the box only for Alex Mowatt to send the resulting free-kick from 25-yards out over the bar.

The hosts’ best chance of the half once again fell to Diangana with McCarthy equal to the forward’s shot from 15 yards after a superb run and cutback down the right by Tom Fellows.

Saints broke immediately as substitute Stewart cut in from the left and saw his shot deflect off Bartley only for Palmer to readjust his body superbly and somehow keep the ball out with his feet.

West Brom saw a late penalty appeal following a challenge by Ryan Fraser on Diangana fall on deaf ears and neither side were able to find a winner in six minutes of added time.