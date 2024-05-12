Russell Martin expects Southampton to play better in second leg with West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Martin expects Southampton to play better in second leg with West Brom

By Press Association
Neither manager was unhappy with the first-leg result (Jacob King/PA)
Russell Martin feels Southampton have another gear to find at St Mary’s after his side drew 0-0 at West Brom in a cagey Championship play-off semi-final first leg.

Both teams were indebted to their goalkeepers for keeping the game level as Alex Palmer made an excellent reaction save with his feet to keep out Saints substitute Ross Stewart’s deflected effort and Alex McCarthy also made fine stops either side of the break to twice deny Baggies attacker Grady Diangana.

And despite feeling his side’s performance at the Hawthorns was far from perfect, Saints boss Martin feels they are well-placed to secure a spot in the final.

“We can play a lot better than that,” he said.

“It was hot, the pitch got stickier as the game went on because of the heat.

“It’s delicately poised. We have to win a game at home to get to Wembley.

“For us to avoid any real damage ahead of the home leg is important. We came to try and win but there’s some stuff we can definitely do a lot better and that’s the exciting thing for us.

“We definitely have another gear or two to click through with the ball.

“On the whole I’m fairly satisfied. Hopefully we’ll have Che (Adams) back. Any team is going to miss him.

“We need to prioritise what we really need to work on and cross our fingers and pray we’ve worked on the right things. There’s a lot of work to do.

“To get through a game in these conditions, I’m proud of them for that.”

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan believes his side has a great chance of playing at Wembley, where he suffered play-off final heartbreak with Huddersfield two seasons previously.

Corberan said: “It was very equal, very balanced, it was a very tough game, as you expect when four teams are fighting to go to the Premier League.

“Both teams created similar chances. It was a very equal game.

“We have four days to rest. Normally you have 15 minutes to prepare for the second half, we need to use the time to prepare the best way we can.

“I like how the team competed. We didn’t lose against Southampton in 90 minutes for the first time this season, it’s a positive step.

“We have a massive opportunity in front of us to go to Wembley.

“Now we need to analyse the details to improve and use our opportunities better and to use set pieces better because we had so many but we couldn’t score a goal.

“The challenge in the second leg is probably the strongest one we’ve faced all season. We need to use our past experiences to be mentally ready.”