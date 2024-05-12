Wayne Rooney feels some Man Utd players are using injuries as an excuse

Wayne Rooney has claimed some of Manchester United’s absent players are hiding behind their injuries.

The former United captain was speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports after watching them lose 1-0 against Arsenal at Old Trafford – their 14th league defeat of the season.

United have been without a long list of injured players for large chunks of the season and after lacking quality against the table-topping Gunners, Rooney did not pull his punches.

Manchester United suffered another Premier League defeat (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “There’s some very good players in that squad and the performances are way below-par and as we look at the injuries they’ve picked up – some of those players can play.”

When asked if he meant the current injured players, Rooney added: “Yeah, 100 per cent. You’ve got the European Championship coming up, the FA Cup final coming up.

“It’s easy for players, because they’re getting a little bit of stick, it’s easy for players to stay out a little bit and then come back towards the (FA Cup) final and get themselves ready for the European Championship.

Bruno Fernandes has missed United’s last two Premier League matches (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’ve seen it myself over the years. So I just think the players who have been injured, they’re not filling themselves with any credit at the minute and the manger is going to take all the stick for that.”

United boss Erik ten Hag is currently without first-team regulars Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount, while Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial are long-term absentees.

Scott McTominay returned to the starting line-up on Sunday after injury, while Ten Hag revealed earlier in the week that Argentina defender Martinez had been pleading to play after recovering from a calf problem.