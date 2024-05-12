Wayne Rooney feels some Man Utd players are using injuries as an excuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wayne Rooney feels some Man Utd players are using injuries as an excuse

By Press Association
Wayne Rooney has not held back in his criticism of some of Manchester United’s players (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Wayne Rooney has not held back in his criticism of some of Manchester United’s players (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Wayne Rooney has claimed some of Manchester United’s absent players are hiding behind their injuries.

The former United captain was speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports after watching them lose 1-0 against Arsenal at Old Trafford – their 14th league defeat of the season.

United have been without a long list of injured players for large chunks of the season and after lacking quality against the table-topping Gunners, Rooney did not pull his punches.

Manchester United suffered another Premier League defeat
Manchester United suffered another Premier League defeat (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “There’s some very good players in that squad and the performances are way below-par and as we look at the injuries they’ve picked up – some of those players can play.”

When asked if he meant the current injured players, Rooney added: “Yeah, 100 per cent. You’ve got the European Championship coming up, the FA Cup final coming up.

“It’s easy for players, because they’re getting a little bit of stick, it’s easy for players to stay out a little bit and then come back towards the (FA Cup) final and get themselves ready for the European Championship.

Bruno Fernandes has missed United's last two Premier League matches
Bruno Fernandes has missed United’s last two Premier League matches (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’ve seen it myself over the years. So I just think the players who have been injured, they’re not filling themselves with any credit at the minute and the manger is going to take all the stick for that.”

United boss Erik ten Hag is currently without first-team regulars Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount, while Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial are long-term absentees.

Scott McTominay returned to the starting line-up on Sunday after injury, while Ten Hag revealed earlier in the week that Argentina defender Martinez had been pleading to play after recovering from a calf problem.