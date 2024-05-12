He was a bit shy – Man City boss Pep Guardiola hails progress of Josko Gvardiol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
He was a bit shy – Man City boss Pep Guardiola hails progress of Josko Gvardiol

By Press Association
Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring his second goal of the game at Craven Cottage (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Pep Guardiola believes Josko Gvardiol has successfully proved he has adjusted to the Premier League after his brace helped Manchester City to a 4-0 win at Fulham on Saturday.

Gvardiol scored a goal in each half at Craven Cottage as City moved top of the table, only for Arsenal to regain the lead on Sunday with a 1-0 victory at Manchester United.

The Gunners’ triumph at Old Trafford ensured the title race will go down to the final day, with City a point behind ahead of playing their game in hand – Tuesday’s trip to Tottenham.

Fulham v Manchester City – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Pep Guardiola, pictured, has noticed Gvardiol’s confidence grow throughout the campaign (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Guardiola talked up 22-year-old Croatia defender Gvardiol, who joined from RB Leipzig in a £77.6million move last summer.

Asked if he had noticed Gvardiol’s confidence grow throughout his debut season, the City manager said: “Of course, definitely.

“You can’t forget that he came to the Premier League at 21 years old, so I say it’s not easy to handle it. He was struggling a bit, we had just won the treble and he was a little bit shy.

“He’s now proving to himself that he can do it and play with us.”

Fulham v Manchester City – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Bernardo Silva registered two assists on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bernardo Silva registered two assists on Saturday and showed his quality off the ball throughout.

The Portugal midfielder spun Antonee Robinson with a delightful first touch into space before setting up Phil Foden’s goal just before the hour mark, and provided the cross to the back post for Gvardiol’s second 12 minutes later.

“What a player. This is the guy,” Guardiola said of Silva.

“Guys like Rodri and Bernardo Silva, even when (we were) a goal behind in Madrid, they laugh and they are calm. They enjoy this pressure. It would be impossible to do all they have all these years without that. They perform every time.”

Fulham v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Marco Silva accepts his side were outclassed by City (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Guardiola set up with four centre-backs playing across the back line which saw nine-goal Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz stifled for much of the match, with Cottagers head coach Marco Silva acknowledging his side were outclassed.

“We played the game to be brave and we showed that,” Silva said. “This team (City) has the ability to have long possessions to take energy and emotional energy from you.

“They are really physical, their priority is to keep the ball and one of the reasons they did it is by having the four centre-halves, which isn’t new for them.”