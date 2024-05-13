WSL’s record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema to leave Arsenal at end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

WSL’s record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema to leave Arsenal at end of season

By Press Association
Vivianne Miedema has been with Arsenal since 2017 (Adam Davy/PA)
Vivianne Miedema has been with Arsenal since 2017 (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema is to leave the club when her contract expires at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Netherlands international has scored 125 goals and provided 50 assists in 172 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Bayern Munich in 2017.

She is the WSL’s record scorer with 78 goals and was the division’s Golden Boot winner for 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Miedema playing against West Ham(Nick Potts/PA)
Miedema has scored 125 goals for the Gunners (Nick Potts/PA)

The first of those campaigns saw her help the team claim the league title under Joe Montemurro, to add to a League Cup triumph from the previous season.

Having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in December 2022, she returned to action last October and has featured 13 times in all competitions for Jonas Eidevall’s team this season, including only three WSL starts, scoring once.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said in a statement: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we thank Viv for her huge contribution towards the success of the team during her seven years with us.

Midema and her Arsenal team-mates celebrate winning the Women's Super League in 2019 (John Walton/PA)
Midema (right) helped Arsenal win the Women's Super League in 2019 (John Walton/PA)

“Viv’s goals and overall performances as an Arsenal player have been of the highest quality, and she has created so many wonderful memories for us over the years. We wish Viv and her family the best of health and happiness for the future.”

Director of women’s football Clare Wheatley said: “Since joining us in 2017, Viv has taken on a special place in the hearts of our supporters, who I’m sure will have many fond memories of her time at Arsenal. Viv leaves with our best wishes for the future after seven memorable years here.”

Miedema scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Manchester City when Arsenal won the League Cup in 2017-18 but was sidelined for both finals when they won the trophy last season and again this term.