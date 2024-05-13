Brendan Rodgers hails Matt O’Riley’s ‘absolutely phenomenal’ consistency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brendan Rodgers hails Matt O’Riley’s ‘absolutely phenomenal’ consistency

By Press Association
Matt O’Riley is Celtic’s player of the year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Matt O’Riley is Celtic’s player of the year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has praised Matt O’Riley for producing “phenomenal” consistency when the team as a whole sometimes struggled to deliver such dependable performances.

O’Riley’s impressive campaign was rewarded at the club’s awards night on Sunday when he received three prizes – for player of the year, players’ player of the year and young player of the year.

The 23-year-old scored his 16th goal of the campaign in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Rangers, which leaves Celtic on the brink of the cinch Premiership title, and he tops the division’s assist charts with 12.

Rodgers told Celtic TV: “He has been absolutely phenomenal really in his consistency. I think if we lacked anything as a team, it was probably that.

“But from an individual perspective his goal return…I think someone said he had scored his first goal (of last season) in January of last year. So to look at his numbers now, it’s huge testament to himself because the work he puts in, the focus he puts in every single day at training to improve and be better, that’s clearly been rewarded by his team-mates and everyone else. It’s very well deserved.”

The former Fulham youth player and MK Dons midfielder was the subject of a bid from Atletico Madrid in January and more offers are likely to follow for the Denmark international.

“He is 23 years of age so, if he looks after himself and gets to 35 years of age, he still has another 12 years in the game, and he is only really at the beginning of what they call the asset age,” Rodgers said. “He has so many great years ahead of him.

“The beauty about Matt is that he is a learner. He wants to learn, he wants to improve and if he keeps that hunger he will continually do that.

“He is very humble, there is nothing flash about him. His peers recognise the work he puts in and the mentality that he has.

“They know when they sit beside him in the changing room, this is a guy that puts in absolutely everything for the team and that is obviously very much respected.”