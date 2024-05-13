Barcelona go second with victory over Real Sociedad

Barcelona moved above Girona into second place in LaLiga as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Lamine Yamal’s left-footed effort put them ahead just before half-time and Raphinha’s stoppage-time penalty doubled the advantage.

The win took Barcelona a point above Girona with three games left in the battle to finish as runners-up behind runaway champions Real Madrid.

Barcelona’s remaining three league fixtures are away to Almeria and Sevilla, either side of a home clash against Rayo Vallecano.

In Serie A, Udinese climbed out of the relegation zone following a 2-0 away victory over Lecce.

Lorenzo Lucca’s 36th-minute header put Udinese ahead and Lazar Samardzic added a second five minutes from time.

The result saw Udinese move up three places to 15th, with Empoli dropping into the bottom three.

Udinese’s last two league games are at home to Empoli, followed by an away clash against 17th-placed Frosinone.

Fiorentina went above Napoli into eighth place with a 2-1 home win against Monza.

A Milan Duric header opened the scoring after nine minutes, but Nicolas Gonzalez equalised for Fiorentina before Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo netted the winner 12 minutes from time.