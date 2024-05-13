Rob Key says ‘this is right time’ as James Anderson announces England retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Key says ‘this is right time’ as James Anderson announces England retirement

By Press Association
England bowler James Anderson is set to play his last Test in the summer (John Walton/PA)
England bowler James Anderson is set to play his last Test in the summer (John Walton/PA)

England will have to find a way to move on after James Anderson’s international retirement, according to managing director Rob Key.

Anderson, the most prolific seamer in Test history, is set for a farewell appearance against the West Indies at Lord’s in July.

The 41-year-old, who reached 700 Test wickets in his most recent outing against India in Dharamsala during March, will make way for the next generation as head coach Brendon McCullum looks to the future.

Former England bowler Stuart Broad believes the Test team could find themselves with a “quite scary” lack of bowling experience once his old accomplice Anderson joins him in retirement later this summer.

Key, though, stressed it was now time for others to take up the mantle.

“We said ‘we think it’s time for us to move on, that we have to start looking towards the future’,” Key told the Test Match Special County Cricket podcast.

“This is the right decision and this is the right time. Hopefully he gets a fantastic end at Lord’s.”

Key added: “People need the opportunity to learn to bowl with the new ball, to go through a day’s worth of Test cricket and back it up the next day. Now is the time for people to start learning that.”

McCullum made a visit to the UK recently from his native New Zealand, with one of the items on his agenda discussing Anderson’s England future in talks alongside Key and captain Ben Stokes.

“When we made the decision and thought we needed to meet Jimmy to discuss the future, Brendon came to the conclusion that the right thing to do was to fly over to England,” Key added.

“We had a conversation for about an hour and a half, which Baz (McCullum) led. I don’t think Jimmy was expecting it, but I don’t think it was completely unexpected.

“We felt it was right that Jimmy and the public had the opportunity to say goodbye. We didn’t impress upon him that he needed to make the decision there and then. Not so long ago he decided the Lord’s game would be his last.”

Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer hopes to soon be back at full fitness (John Walton/PA)

Jofra Archer has been included in England’s T20 World Cup squad, with the 29-year-old looking to put a run of injuries behind him following a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Key said: “Jofra needs to build up his robustness, so his body can do what is required to be a fast bowler. Hopefully next year he can play some red-ball cricket.

“He keeps sending me the YouTube clips of his batting, because I think he fancies himself up the order.”