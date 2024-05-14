Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid aiming to complete set by winning Paralympic gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid aiming to complete set by winning Paralympic gold

By Press Association
Alfie Hewett, left, and Gordon Reid are aiming to win Paralympic gold together later this year (Vodafone handout/PA)
Alfie Hewett, left, and Gordon Reid are aiming to win Paralympic gold together later this year

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are aiming to complete the set by winning Paralympic gold this summer.

The British pair are a dominant force in wheelchair tennis, having won 19 grand slam doubles titles together.

But they have never won gold at the Paralympics, taking silver in Tokyo three years ago, and want to put that right in Paris later this year.

“It is a big target of ours, we want to achieve our goals there,” Reid told the PA news agency.

“It’s a special challenge and honour to represent your country and be part of that team which once every four years is something you want to take with both hands.

“The slams are big for us but the Paralympics are for us as well.”

It is a big year for Hewett as he tries to double up by winning a first Wimbledon singles title and a Paralympic gold.

The 26-year-old has eight grand slam singles titles but his home one has so far evaded him, finishing runner-up in the last two years.

Hewett, left, won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
Hewett, left, won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Asked which he would want more, a Wimbledon singles title or a Paralympic gold medal, he said: “I couldn’t pick between the two, they both mean a lot.

“Obviously Wimbledon is first so I will be concentrating on that and hoping I can join G in the winners’ circle.

“But they are both special events and you can’t rank them. They are very unique in their own way.”

If Hewett could get to another Wimbledon final he would love the chance to play on Centre Court.

The wheelchair tennis finals were played on Court One last year, but Hewett says it would be a great message if it was upgraded.

“I wouldn’t turn it down, it would be huge for disability sport to have a match like that at Centre Court in one of the biggest events of the year,” he added.

“I think it would send out a really powerful message to all sports and governing bodies that we can be inclusive and we have to look at how far we have come as well.

“Five years ago we were playing our finals on Court 17 and to have Court One packed out was a really special moment for us.

“But what it did for wheelchair tennis and the growth of the sport is even bigger.

“I think if that was to happen it would break new ground and as tennis players it would be an absolute dream.”

Hewett and Reid held a clinic for the participants in the Play Your Way to Wimbledon campaign
Hewett and Reid held a clinic for the participants in the Play Your Way to Wimbledon campaign (Vodafone handout/PA)

Hewett and Reid are supporting Play Your Way To Wimbledon – a national competition with regional and county rounds, which sees winners get the chance to play at SW19.

This year’s competition includes a new junior wheelchair category, which joins an adults’ doubles pathway, visually impaired, wheelchair and learning disability tennis.

Reid added: “The great thing about it is, the message we are trying to send is that tennis is for everybody.

“When you have an event like this, which has been going for a long time, to have categories like this, which mean it’s more accessible hits the message home a little bit.”

