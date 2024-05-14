George Skivington vows to revitalise Gloucester’s Premiership fortunes next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

George Skivington vows to revitalise Gloucester’s Premiership fortunes next year

By Press Association
Gloucester rugby director George Skivington saw his team crushed by Northampton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Gloucester rugby director George Skivington saw his team crushed by Northampton (Joe Giddens/PA)

George Skivington has vowed Gloucester will go “very hard at the Premiership next season” as a miserable domestic campaign nears its conclusion.

Despite winning just four of 17 league games this term, Gloucester could still end it with two trophies.

The Premiership Rugby Cup has already been secured and they will face South African challengers the Sharks in this season’s EPCR Challenge Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 24.

Should Gloucester beat the Sharks, they will secure qualification for the 2024-25 Investec Champions Cup.

A decision was made to target cup competitions after a club record nine successive Premiership losses between late October and early January left Gloucester with no realistic hope of challenging for the play-offs.

But Skivington’s team face their final league match against Newcastle on Saturday following a 90-0 annihilation by title-chasing Northampton, when Saints scored 14 tries.

It was the heaviest Premiership defeat in Gloucester’s history and rugby director Skivington said: “I can’t make any excuses around the scoreline or the performance and nor will I.

“It is an embarrassing scoreline and I can’t defend it. I don’t think anyone here is pointing fingers – we have all got accountability for what happened.

“We have chosen what we are focusing on, but it doesn’t make that loss any easier.

“That scoreline is very painful, and there is a good bit of digging to do through the off-season around how we manage the squad next season and up-skill some players.

“This is probably one of those that I will put into the back pocket and have a really good look at in the off-season rather than putting any energy into it now, because we have got to move forward quickly.

“I don’t think the result adds pressure to us. I don’t think it changes our focus and what we have set out to do.

“When we made the decision to go after two cups, at that point we could probably climb a place or two in the Premiership, which might excite some people that we could finish mid-table or whatever, but we knew we weren’t getting anywhere near the play-offs.

“Some will disagree, but I would think supporters would be more excited about going to finals than climbing up a couple of places in the Premiership.

“I don’t try and pretend our Premiership season has been okay. It hasn’t been.

“I had much better ambitions than that for the Premiership, but once it got away from us it got away from us. Next season, we will be going very hard at the Premiership.

“I understand why people are upset. This year in the Premiership we have fallen short too many times.

“I need to work out how we are more competitive in the Premiership next season, which I am very confident we will be.”

Three days on from Gloucester wilting horribly at Franklin’s Gardens as Skivington made 12 changes to his starting line-up, he had further praise for Northampton.

Sam Matavesi
Sam Matavesi was among the try-scorers in Northampton’s rout of Gloucester (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

“I’ve watched that game back four times and to be fair to Saints they were absolutely ruthless,” he added.

“I don’t think I have ever seen a team keep the pedal to the floor like that for 80 minutes in any context.

“They were on it from minute one and they never let us off, they never let us breathe and we struggled with that massively.”