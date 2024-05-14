Iain Henderson out of Ireland’s tour of South Africa after toe surgery

Lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Ireland’s summer series against world champions South Africa after undergoing toe surgery.

The Ulster captain, who has 81 caps for his country, is expected to be sidelined for around three months.

Andy Farrell’s back-to-back Guinness Six Nations champions face two Test matches against the Springboks, on July 6 in Pretoria and July 13 in Durban.

“Iain Henderson will miss our summer tour to South Africa after undergoing toe surgery – wishing you a speedy recovery, Hendy,” read a post on the Irish Rugby Football Union’s Instagram account.

Henderson was restricted to two substitute appearances during this year’s Six Nations following the emergence of Leinster second row Joe McCarthy.

The 32-year-old will also miss the remainder of his province’s United Rugby Championship campaign.