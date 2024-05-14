Tom Curry could make long-awaited return if Sale reach Premiership play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Curry could make long-awaited return if Sale reach Premiership play-offs

By Press Association
Tom Curry could return from injury if Sale reach the Premiership play-offs (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tom Curry could return from injury if Sale reach the Premiership play-offs (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s Tom Curry could make his comeback from major hip surgery this season if Sale Sharks reach the Gallagher Premiership play-offs.

The Sale flanker has not played since England’s World Cup bronze medal victory over Argentina more than six months ago.

Curry underwent surgery to address arthritic change and tears to the labrum and cartilage, and he will not be involved against Saracens on Saturday.

Tom Curry
Sale flanker Tom Curry has not played since the World Cup (David Davies/PA)

Sale will secure a play-off place on May 31 or June 1 if they win at the StoneX Stadium, but defeat would mean relying on results elsewhere going for them.

“He is not far off, but unfortunately he hasn’t made it (for Saturday),” Sale rugby director Alex Sanderson said.

“We haven’t done enough rugby exposure with him for him to feel confident.

“But he is moving incredibly well and he is having a pre-season-style week. He is getting rinsed, and that is what he wanted.

“He was doing extras at the end of the session today, so he is there or thereabouts.

“We will make a call if and when we give ourselves an opportunity to play a semi-final.”

Sale, beaten by Saracens in last season’s Premiership final at Twickenham, currently hold the fourth and final play-off position.

They have won their last four league games heading into the regular season’s final day, yet any slip-up against the six-time Premiership champions is likely to prove costly.

Fifth-placed Exeter visit Leicester, while two other play-off contenders – Harlequins and Bristol – meet at the Twickenham Stoop.

Should Sale lose, then an Exeter bonus-point win would see them seal a play-off spot, but the Chiefs know that Quins and Bristol are hovering.

Sanderson had a long career at Saracens as player and then coach, and he added: “They have the ability to win a game in a variety of different ways.

Alex Sanderson
Alex Sanderson is fully aware of Saracens’ threat (Richard Sellers/PA)

“If we throw something at them, they will respond.

“They are a smart team and they are able to change and shift the game-plan to find a way to be competitive – and then ultimately dominant – if you don’t shift and respond in kind.

“Our ability to respond on things we haven’t foreseen that might not go our way – and respond with a clarity and calmness of decision-making, aligned with a ruthless physicality – will give us the best chance of getting through to the semi-finals.”