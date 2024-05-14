Raith Rovers take first-leg advantage over Partick Thistle in promotion play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers take first-leg advantage over Partick Thistle in promotion play-off

By Press Association
Partick Thistle lost 2-1 against Raith Rovers (PA)
Partick Thistle lost 2-1 against Raith Rovers (PA)

Blair Alston’s late goal handed Partick Thistle a play-off lifeline but it is advantage Raith Rovers in the battle for promotion to the cinch Premiership.

First-half strikes from Scott Brown and Lewis Vaughan at Firhill earned Ian Murray’s side a 2-1 lead after the first leg of the play-off semi-final.

Thistle have now gone six games without a victory against the Kirkcaldy side, who finished 14 points clear of their opponents in second place in the Championship table.

But substitute Alston’s 72nd-minute goal keeps the tie well and truly alive ahead of Friday’s second leg at Stark’s Park after Thistle finished strongly.

While Thistle were beating Airdrie over two legs last week, Raith were able to get Liam Dick and Keith Watson back in their defence after injury while Dylan Corr, Dylan Easton and Josh Mullin were fit enough to be included on the bench.

Watson hit an early chance wide before the Raith defence denied Aaron Muirhead and Kerr McInroy with blocks and visiting goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski fumbled Aidan Fitzpatrick’s shot to safety.

The opener came in the 22nd minute when Brown was first to Luke McBeth’s headed clearance following an Aidan Connolly cross. The Rovers captain volleyed the ball into the corner of the net from 12 yards.

Chances kept coming at both ends. Vaughan fired just wide after bringing down the ball in the box, McInroy shot inches past a post after an excellent turn, and Kyle Turner curled high and wide after a clearance fell invitingly for the former Thistle midfielder.

Vaughan doubled the lead five minutes before the break when he volleyed into the roof of the net after a Ross Matthews cross had skidded off the wet surface past two Thistle defenders.

Dabrowski made an excellent stop from Scott Robinson’s first-time effort to protect the two-goal lead before the interval.

Both sides were well aware the next goal would have a major bearing on the dynamics of the tie.

Vaughan was inches wide with an ambitious effort just after the interval before Shaun Byrne pulled off an excellent defensive intervention to deny Ben Stanway at the other end.

Dabrowski saved from Brian Graham from close range and Raith appeared to be successfully stifling their hosts, although they were fortunate that referee Chris Graham did not punish Brown for a lunge that got the ball but left McBeth hobbling.

The Jags got their lifeline thanks to a simple long ball forward. Graham headed it on and Robinson somehow managed to nod it into the path of Alston despite falling over. The former St Johnstone midfielder’s shot bounced over the diving Dabrowski and into the net.

The Raith goalkeeper pulled off excellent diving stops from Graham’s header and Alston’s first-time strike to keep his side in the lead at the halfway stage as the pair battle to play either St Johnstone or Ross County in the final.