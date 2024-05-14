Philippe Clement insists Rangers need to stop making him angry

Philippe Clement told his Rangers players he cannot keep being Mr Angry to get them back on track following their 5-2 comeback win over Dundee at Ibrox.

Tony Docherty’s men scored two goals in two minutes in the first half through Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales before Rangers winger Ross McCausland pulled one back just before the interval.

Light Blues striker Cyriel Dessers headed in an equaliser seven minutes after the break before Todd Cantwell scored from near the touchline and substitute Scott Wright knocked in a late double.

Leaders Celtic are three points clear of Rangers, who have only one game left, and the Hoops can clinch their third successive cinch Premiership title against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night while Dundee’s defeat means fifth-placed St Mirren have secured European football.

Clement said: “With the ball we started with good intentions from the start. In the first half there was a lot of movement with the ball with good combination play but not enough efficiency in the final third.

“There were a lot of positive things but not without the ball in the first half. That’s of no use if you aren’t good enough without the ball.

“So I was really angry about that at half-time because football – and they know – is about both sides. In the second half, you saw what they can do if they are focussed on both things.

“But I cannot make myself angry every half-time or before every game. That’s impossible. It needs to come out of the team. They need to understand that and take lessons from this.

“This is the perfect example today. Booed off the pitch at half-time. And a lot of applause after the game because people enjoyed how they saw the team playing, how they scored and how aggressive they won the duels and how they did not concede in the second half.

“This is the perfect example. I am going to put a lot of attention to that again to get it out of these last two games. But it needs to come out of the players.

“We need to build a squad like that where everybody has this internal fire to do it every day and in every game.”

Dundee boss Tony Docherty claimed the loss of the goal just before the break was crucial but remains proud of his side’s top-half finish in their first season back in the top flight.

He said: “It was a fantastic first-half display. We were in control of the game and when Rangers were in possession I thought we were excellent.

“When we had the ball we were brave and clinical. It was a top performance but I think we had to get in at half-time with that 2-0 lead.

“The goal just before half-time changes the dynamic. We came out for the second half but I do think we need to do better again. It was a very preventable equaliser. We need to stop the ball coming in and defend our box better.

“As for the third, there’s no way he’s meant that. It’s a fluke. At 3-2 I went two strikers up because we needed to try and win the game but that opened us up a bit and the game ran away from us.

“But I’m hugely proud of the players for their efforts this season. Teams can win two or three games and get to a cup final but over a league campaign, to get into the top six is fantastic.”