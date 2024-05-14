Philippe Clement insists Rangers need to stop making him angry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Philippe Clement insists Rangers need to stop making him angry

By Press Association
Philippe Clement’s side are three points behind Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Philippe Clement told his Rangers players he cannot keep being Mr Angry to get them back on track following their 5-2 comeback win over Dundee at Ibrox.

Tony Docherty’s men scored two goals in two minutes in the first half through Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales before Rangers winger Ross McCausland pulled one back just before the interval.

Light Blues striker Cyriel Dessers headed in an equaliser seven minutes after the break before Todd Cantwell scored from near the touchline and substitute Scott Wright knocked in a late double.

Leaders Celtic are three points clear of Rangers, who have only one game left, and the Hoops can clinch their third successive cinch Premiership title against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night while Dundee’s defeat means fifth-placed St Mirren have secured European football.

Clement said: “With the ball we started with good intentions from the start. In the first half there was a lot of movement with the ball with good combination play but not enough efficiency in the final third.

“There were a lot of positive things but not without the ball in the first half. That’s of no use if you aren’t good enough without the ball.

“So I was really angry about that at half-time because football – and they know – is about both sides. In the second half, you saw what they can do if they are focussed on both things.

“But I cannot make myself angry every half-time or before every game. That’s impossible. It needs to come out of the team. They need to understand that and take lessons from this.

“This is the perfect example today. Booed off the pitch at half-time. And a lot of applause after the game because people enjoyed how they saw the team playing, how they scored and how aggressive they won the duels and how they did not concede in the second half.

“This is the perfect example. I am going to put a lot of attention to that again to get it out of these last two games. But it needs to come out of the players.

“We need to build a squad like that where everybody has this internal fire to do it every day and in every game.”

Dundee boss Tony Docherty claimed the loss of the goal just before the break was crucial but remains proud of his side’s top-half finish in their first season back in the top flight.

He said: “It was a fantastic first-half display. We were in control of the game and when Rangers were in possession I thought we were excellent.

“When we had the ball we were brave and clinical. It was a top performance but I think we had to get in at half-time with that 2-0 lead.

“The goal just before half-time changes the dynamic. We came out for the second half but I do think we need to do better again. It was a very preventable equaliser. We need to stop the ball coming in and defend our box better.

“As for the third, there’s no way he’s meant that. It’s a fluke. At 3-2 I went two strikers up because we needed to try and win the game but that opened us up a bit and the game ran away from us.

“But I’m hugely proud of the players for their efforts this season. Teams can win two or three games and get to a cup final but over a league campaign, to get into the top six is fantastic.”