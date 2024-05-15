Football rumours: Bayern Munich look to Bruno Fernandes after player frustration By Press Association May 15 2024, 7:18am May 15 2024, 7:18am Share Football rumours: Bayern Munich look to Bruno Fernandes after player frustration Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4980354/football-rumours-bayern-munich-look-to-bruno-fernandes-after-player-frustration/ Copy Link Bruno Fernandes is reportedly wanted by Bayern Munich (Martin Rickett/PA) What the papers say Bayern Munich are keen to sign Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and hope to take advantage of growing frustrations at Old Trafford for the 29-year-old, reports the Independent. Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is wanted by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich (Martin Rickett/PA) The Old Trafford club are gearing up to place an offer of £55million for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, says the Daily Mail. Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the top candidate to replace under-fire manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, writes the Telegraph. Social media round-up 🚨⚪️ Emerson Royal could leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window.AC Milan will sign a new right back in the summer and Emerson is high on their list for this window 🔴⚫️Emerson, one of many players expected to leave #THFC in the summer.@MatteMoretto 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/HsTbd6IxTe— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2024 OFFICIAL: Olivier Giroud moves to Los Angeles 😎 pic.twitter.com/qzIxRH3VN2— Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) May 14, 2024 Players to watch Tosin Adarabioyo: Manchester United are trying to swoop in on Newcastle’s move for the Fulham defender, reports Talksport. Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is impressing a number of Premier League clubs (Mike Egerton/PA) Khephren Thuram: Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign the 23-year-old Nice midfielder for £13m, says the Mirror. Gabri Veiga: Aston Villa are keen to sign the Spain Under-21 midfielder from Al-Ahli as he is eager to head back to Europe in the summer, according to Givemesport.