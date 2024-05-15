England not ready to recall Sophia Dunkley despite top-order struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England not ready to recall Sophia Dunkley despite top-order struggles

By Press Association
Sophia Dunkley may need to wait for another chance with England (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sophia Dunkley has impressed England with a perfect response to being dropped, but assistant coach Gareth Breese says she may still need to bide her time.

Dunkley was a notable omission from the first international squads of the summer, dispatched back to South East Stars to recover her confidence after some indifferent form, and produced a striking riposte by smashing 130 against Northern Diamonds in the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy last week.

In her absence, England’s preferred top order was knocked over in double quick time during Saturday’s T20 opener against Pakistan, slipping to 11 for four before the hosts rallied to a comfortable win.

Maia Bouchier has been handed a chance at the head of the innings.
Maia Bouchier has been handed a chance at the head of the innings (Joe Giddens/PA)

Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp all fell between nought and five in a frantic start at Edgbaston, but, although Dunkley was invited into the camp for a session with batting coach Alex Gidman on Tuesday, Breese insists there will be no knee-jerk recall.

“As a batter sometimes it’s one mistake and you’re back in pavilion. It’s not an ideal situation to be 11 for four, but one thing you can say about this set-up is that we back the girls,” he said.

“They wouldn’t be here if we hadn’t backed them. One blip and we’re not just going to make an absolute U-turn. It’s just one of those things and I’m sure we’ll be remedying it in the games to come.

“We’re trying not to chop and change selection. Hopefully (Dunkley) can play a few games rather than sit with us on the bench. I think that will be better for her.

“Every time a player leaves us that’s the intention, we can support her and give her the opportunity to get some more time in the middle and it’s working exactly how we would want it to.

“She has gone back and done what she’s done for years, she’s gone again and scored runs. All you can ask when you’re out of favour and you go back is to let the runs do the talking.”

England eventually carved out a winning score of 163 for six, with skipper Heather Knight, Amy Jones and Dani Gibson among the runs. From there it was over to spinners, who are overseen by Breese, to wrap things up.

The reliable trio of Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Charlie Dean all sit in the top five T20 bowlers in the ICC rankings, but Breese is motivated to push them for continual improvement.

“I’m probably a little bit of a ‘grumpy dad’,” he said.

“I try not to get flattered by the ratings, I just want them to keep improving and it will happen as a by-product. But credit to the girls for the work they’ve put in over the last few years to get that recognition in the standings.”

Vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is back in training after missing the opening game due to a minor medical procedure and will return to the XI on Friday in Northampton.