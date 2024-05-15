Martin Boyle brace helps Hibernian to victory over Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martin Boyle brace helps Hibernian to victory over Motherwell

By Press Association
Martin Boyle’s double helped Hibs to a 3-0 win (Jane Barlow/PA)
Martin Boyle’s double helped Hibs to a 3-0 win (Jane Barlow/PA)

Managerless Hibernian restored some much-needed positivity by ensuring a winning Easter Road send-off for long-serving duo Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson as Martin Boyle’s double helped them defeat Motherwell 3-0.

The Edinburgh club went into their penultimate match of a dispiriting campaign on the back of a tumultuous few days in which they lost 4-0 at home to Aberdeen, sacked boss Nick Montgomery, placed coach David Gray in interim charge for the fourth time in less than two-and-a-half years, and contentiously appointed Malky Mackay as their new sporting director.

Despite the ongoing sense of chaos around Hibs, this was a night when frustration and anger was temporarily cast aside in order to pay tribute to two trophy-winning greats of the club – and the team responded by posting their second win in the last seven games to leapfrog Motherwell into eighth place in the cinch Premiership.

Hanlon, 34, and 36-year-old Stevenson – who have accumulated more than 1,100 appearances in green and white between them – are set to leave the club to which they have devoted their entire careers following this weekend’s trip to Livingston.

There was no sunshine on Leith for the long-serving duo’s big farewell night, however, as a thick mist descended on Easter Road ahead of kick-off. “We had our days at Hampden” read a banner unveiled at the front of the East Stand in reference to the fact Stevenson had won the 2007 League Cup and the 2016 Scottish Cup at the national stadium, while Hanlon was part of the latter triumph.

The widespread desire to honour the departing duo meant there was little in the way of obvious hostility from the stands towards Mackay, who took his seat in the directors’ box just over 24 hours after news of his appointment sparked a backlash from various supporter groups in light of the well-documented inappropriate messages he was found to have sent while manager of Cardiff more than a decade ago.

Caretaker Gray made three changes to the team that started Montgomery’s final match on Sunday as Stevenson, Nectar Triantis and Josh Campbell replaced Jordan Obita, Nathan Moriah-Welsh and Emiliano Marcondes, while Motherwell were unchanged after their 5-1 victory away to Ross County.

The opening exchanges were low key, notable only for a lengthy delay after assistant referee Drew Kirkland sustained an injury and had to swap positions with fourth official Steven McLean.

The Easter Road side soon started to get themselves on top, however, and after Joe Newell had a volley from inside the box saved by goalkeeper Liam Kelly, Martin Boyle saw a ferocious shot from 20 yards out deflected.

They made the breakthrough in the 41st minute after Stephen O’Donnell was penalised for handball in the box. Newell offered the ball to Stevenson to try but the veteran was not interested in the personal glory and allowed Myziane Maolida to convert his 10th goal of the season from the penalty spot.

The Hibees doubled their lead at the start of first-half stoppage time with a well-worked goal when Newell’s pass released Maolida down the left and the on-loan Hertha Berlin forward’s cross was knocked home by Boyle from the edge of the six-yard box.

Boyle got his second of the evening in the 56th minute when Stevenson’s cross from the left fell to him inside the box and he took a touch before drilling a low shot beneath Kelly, paving the way for Hanlon and Stevenson to be giving a rousing Easter Road send-off as they were substituted together in stoppage time.