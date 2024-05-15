Lawrence Shankland deserves more recognition for Hearts form – Steven Naismith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lawrence Shankland deserves more recognition for Hearts form – Steven Naismith

By Press Association
Lawrence Shankland reached the 30-goal mark for Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steven Naismith feels Lawrence Shankland’s achievements will only be fully appreciated once the player has moved on from Hearts.

The Scotland striker scored his 30th club goal of the season with a spectacular volley to earn his team a 2-2 draw at St Mirren.

Kyosuke Tagawa had earlier netted in between St Mirren goals from James Scott and James Bolton.

Shankland netted 28 goals last season but Naismith felt his captain still does not always get the plaudits he deserves.

The Hearts manager said: “It’s incredible. He’s had plaudits and people have talked throughout the season but I don’t think people will really understand it for a few years until it has been and gone and someone else is scoring goals.

“Hearts did a lot to get him here and then put their faith in him that he was going to be good. He has been a brilliant pro, a good leader, and his goal record over the two seasons here is unbelievable.

“He deserves everything that comes his way. He has had to graft his whole career to get anything out of it. He has had knockbacks and setbacks when he was younger and he is now getting recognition with the awards and the international scene. But he deserves every bit of it.”

This was St Mirren’s final home game of the season, with the players taking a lap of honour at the final whistle.

And manager Stephen Robinson confirmed it was also goodbye from several members of the squad who will now move on.

He said: “The boys have been absolutely fantastic for me. The boys on loan will go back. Charles Dunne and Keanu Baccus have been absolutely fantastic for me.

“Dunne has been with me everywhere I go. He’s been very loyal and very good for St Mirren.

“These players will move on and they will with our very best wishes because they’ve been great for the club and for me. I’m delighted we’ve had the privilege of working with them.”

Robinson admitted he was relieved to see his team clinch European qualification the night before without kicking a ball after Rangers rallied from two goals down to defeat Dundee 5-2.

He added: “I was delighted with it! I turned the TV off at half-time and back on with three minutes to go and was very happy.

“In an ideal world, you do it yourself, but it took the pressure off. We’re delighted to be in Europe and are looking forward to the draw.

“It gives us an opportunity to progress, make more money for the club and continue to build here. Expectations are high here now and we have to go and meet those going forward. We’ll embrace that.”