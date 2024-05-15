Craig Levein retains hope as St Johnstone take play-off battle to the final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein retains hope as St Johnstone take play-off battle to the final day

By Press Association
Craig Levein praised St Johnstone after their late comeback (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Craig Levein praised his St Johnstone side’s spirit after Adama Sidibeh’s late equaliser against Ross County took the relegation play-off battle to the last day.

County’s attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda, on his way to Hearts in the summer, scored a superb goal after 28 minutes at McDiarmid Park which looked like it would secure the visitors’ top-flight status.

But Sidibeh’s 90th-minute header made it 1-1 to keep 10th-placed Saints two points behind the Staggies with one game remaining.

St Johnstone play Motherwell at Fir Park in their final league game on Sunday while Ross County host Aberdeen.

Boss Levein said: “We kept going and we’re still hopeful things can go our way.

“All credit to the lads, although we were open in second half, we haven’t had a lot of luck this season but I thought we just deserved with the effort we put in.

“The hope is we go to Motherwell and win, then Aberdeen beat Ross County. We will try to put in a strong performance.

“Even if we have to go into the play-offs I would rather go into it in a vein of form rather than disappointment so the message to the players on Sunday will be just go out and play as well as we can and if things work out fantastic and if they don’t we are ready to go into the play-offs in good form.

“We have to got to be confident of going there and winning. Of course the reality is it’s out of our hands now.

“We wanted it to be in our hands completely but that isn’t the case. But I don’t think Aberdeen will be an easy team to dispose of on Sunday either.

“Sunday will be about a lot of different things, character, quality and maybe a bit of luck, who knows?

“We have showed a lot of energy in our performances later, that has pleased me and was evident tonight. So on we go to Sunday and we’ll see what happens.”

Staggies boss Don Cowie insists he was not angry at conceding late in a game to thwart their bid to leave Perth with their top-flight status intact.

He said: “That’s football, isn’t it? It happens.

“The players are down and disappointed, but it’s my job to lift them and get the spirits high for playing Aberdeen.

“I felt it was a good away performance, they dealt with the pressure well and I felt comfortable.

“So I’m not angry, we switched off ever so slightly and (Graham) Carey has a wonderful left foot. He put a ball in and it was a great header to be fair.

“The good thing is Sunday’s game comes quickly and we won’t have time to stew on it.

“We will recover and get ready to go against Aberdeen. They are in good form but apart from Motherwell at home we have been excellent at home.

“I said before the game we earned the right to have it in our own hands and we did that tonight.

“Right until the 90th minute I thought we’d done it. St Johnstone put a lot of attackers on the pitch and we switched off.”