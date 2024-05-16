Skateboarder Sky Brown to miss Olympic Qualifier Series event due to knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Skateboarder Sky Brown to miss Olympic Qualifier Series event due to knee injury

By Press Association
Skateboarder Sky Brown will miss the Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai (Adam Davy/PA)
Skateboarder Sky Brown will miss the Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai (Adam Davy/PA)

Skateboarder Sky Brown will miss this week’s Olympic Qualifier Series event to recover from injury.

The 15-year-old sustained a MCL tear in her knee, according to NBC, and will subsequently miss the series, which starts in Shanghai on Thursday.

She told NBC: “Every injury I’ve had, I’ve come back stronger. So this is just my time to really think about what I want to do next. It really puts a fire in my heart, and yeah, it happens, it is part of life.”

Sky Brown
Skateboarder Sky Brown will miss the Olympic Qualifier Series (Adam Davy/PA)

Brown claimed park skateboard bronze at just 13 years old in the sport’s debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

She is currently ranked number three in the Olympic World Skate rankings behind Japanese duo Cocona Hiraki and Hinano Kusaki, the former of whom earned silver in the park skateboard event in Tokyo.

Brown had hoped to represent Team GB at this year’s Paris Olympics in both surfing and skateboarding, but failed to qualify at the ISA World Surfing Games in March.

Sky Brown
Brown hopes to improve on the bronze medal she won at Tokyo 2020 in Paris this summer (Adam Davy/PA)

It is expected that she will return in time for the second Olympic Qualifier Series event, which takes place in Budapest next month, and she hopes to medal again in Paris.

Brown added: “Since the [last] Olympics, I’ve won every event and I don’t want to lose that streak. So I’m going to keep going to try to get gold in every event, especially the Olympics.”