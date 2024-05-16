5 memorable moments from the 2023-24 Women’s Super League campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 memorable moments from the 2023-24 Women’s Super League campaign

By Press Association
Guro Reiten celebrates scoring one of her four goals in Chelsea’s 8-0 victory over Bristol City (Adam Davy/PA)
The Women’s Super League season reaches its conclusion this weekend with the final round of matches taking place on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the memorable moments from the 2023-24 campaign.

Title twist

Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius scores against Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Following Chelsea’s dramatic 4-3 loss at Liverpool four days earlier that had left their manager Emma Hayes saying she saw the title race as over, Manchester City were firmly in the driving seat at the top of the table as they hosted Arsenal on May 5.

But having led early on, City ended up being beaten 2-1 courtesy of a late Stina Blackstenius brace – and a few hours later, an 8-0 win for Chelsea at Bristol City, with Guro Reiten scoring four times, put them three points behind Gareth Taylor’s side with a game in hand and a goal difference superior by one.

Chelsea then won that extra game 1-0 at Tottenham on Wednesday night thanks to a Maika Hamano goal to replace City at the top, with a goal difference better by two, ahead of a final day that sees Hayes’ team play Manchester United at Old Trafford and Taylor’s take on Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Hayes to head off

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chelsea are pursuing a fifth successive WSL title to give Hayes a glorious send-off after it was announced in November that she would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The news came just after the team had won 6-0 at Villa, and was followed 10 days later by confirmation that the 47-year-old – who has been Chelsea boss since 2012 – was to become the next head coach of the United States women’s side.

Opening-day surprise with record attendance

Miri Taylor scores for Liverpool (Steven Paston/PA)
The opening day of the campaign last October saw Matt Beard’s Liverpool set the tone for their impressive season as Miri Taylor’s finish secured a shock 1-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, in front of a WSL record crowd of 54,115.

The record was broken again at the same ground when Jonas Eidevall’s Gunners beat Chelsea 4-1 there in December (59,042), and Arsenal subsequently announced just over 60,000 tickets were sold for games at the Emirates against Manchester United in February and Tottenham in March.

Landmark derby

Khadihja Shaw celebrates after scoring for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
History was also made on November 19 when Old Trafford hosted its first WSL Manchester derby.

City came from behind to beat Marc Skinner’s United 3-1 as they embarked upon what would be a 14-match winning run in the league, halted by the loss to Arsenal, and their goalscorers included Khadija Shaw, whose Golden Boot race-leading tally for the season has since surged to 21.

Hammer blow for Robins

Bristol City manager Lauren Smith (Adam Davy/PA)
Lauren Smith’s Bristol City found the going tough after promotion, securing only five points from their first 11 games, with a 3-2 victory at West Ham in November the solitary win.

They went into January’s home clash against the Hammers bottom of the table but level on points with them – but were unable to make the most of the opportunity to overtake, losing 2-1 to Rehanne Skinner’s team, and they went on to be relegated with just one further point accrued.