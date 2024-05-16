Household names and up-and-coming stars – WSL team of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Household names and up-and-coming stars – WSL team of the season

By Press Association
Khiara Keating, Lauren James, Grace Clinton and Khadija Shaw (PA).
The Women’s Super League season reaches its climax with the final day on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency picks this season’s best WSL XI.

Khiara Keating (Manchester City)

Keating has been impressive on her season debut (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The 19-year-old has been Gareth Taylor’s preferred choice between the sticks and played a pivotal part in the push for the WSL title. Keating has enjoyed a breakout campaign for City, starting every league game and keeping nine clean sheets along the way.

Grace Fisk (Liverpool)

Fisk joined Liverpool from West Ham and has been a stalwart in the defence in a much-improved side. She has started all of Liverpool’s games this season, with Matt Beard’s side keeping six clean sheets as they aim for a fourth-placed finish.

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

Strong defensive displays have been key for City this season and Greenwood has been integral to that. The centre-back has been a consistent performer in a City side that have only conceded 14 league goals so far this season.

Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

The 25-year-old has been a dependable figure for Arsenal and has cemented her spot in the starting XI, helping the Gunners secure Champions League football for next season.

Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

Charles has continued to build on last season’s progress with Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Charles has continued to grow into her role at Chelsea, where she has shared captaincy duties with Erin Cuthbert. The 24-year-old has been an ever-present at full-back and played a key role going forward with six assists.

Jess Park (Manchester City)

Park has established herself in the City starting line-up following a maiden WSL start against title rivals Chelsea in February. She seized her chance as she slotted into midfield with ease and made an instant impact by setting up Khadija Shaw’s winner. The 22-year-old has since gone on to score four goals and assist three times in City’s quest for the title.

Grace Clinton (Tottenham)

Manchester United-loanee Clinton has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the WSL. The 21-year-old has played in a variety of positions across the midfield, contributing four goals and three assists, to help Spurs improve on last season’s ninth-placed finish under new manager Robert Vilahamn. She was rewarded with an England debut in February.

Jutta Rantala (Leicester)

Rantala has been the bright spark for Leicester in her debut season at the club. The versatile Finland international has been deployed in midfield and attack and has scored six goals and provided five assists.

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

Khadija Shaw scored 21 goals in 18 games before having her season cut short (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Shaw had another stellar season in front of goal and leads the race for the Golden Boot with 21 goals in 18 WSL appearances, despite having her season cut short by a foot injury. The Jamaica striker scored three hat-tricks in the space of four WSL games against Tottenham, Everton and Liverpool.

Elisabeth Terland (Brighton)

Norway international Terland has 13 league goals in her second season in English football – half her team’s total tally – and became Brighton’s all-time top WSL goalscorer along the way.

Lauren James (Chelsea)

Lauren James has continued to impress this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The England star has continued to go from strength to strength for the Blues. She has hit 13 goals, including a sensational hat-trick against Liverpool in November, and stepped up in the extended absence of striker Sam Kerr through injury.