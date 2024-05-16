Title and European qualification still to be decided – Premier League final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Title and European qualification still to be decided – Premier League final day

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta, left, and Pep Guardiola will battle for the title while Mauricio Pochettino, right, chases European qualification with Chelsea (Nick Potts/Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mikel Arteta, left, and Pep Guardiola will battle for the title while Mauricio Pochettino, right, chases European qualification with Chelsea (Nick Potts/Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Premier League reaches its final day with the title and European qualification to be decided.

The final relegation place is still to be formally rubber-stamped as well and the Women’s Super League sees a dramatic finale of its own.

Here the PA news agency looks at what is at stake and what is needed.

Title race

Manchester City go into the final day with a two-point lead, knowing that victory over West Ham would secure the title for a record fourth successive season.

Should they shockingly lose the game, for the first time in what will be an 18th meeting with West Ham under Pep Guardiola’s management, Arsenal would be able to snatch top spot with victory over Everton.

A draw for City would not be enough if Arsenal win, with the Gunners’ goal difference superior by one going into the final games.

European places

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, left, embraces Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham and Chelsea are in the box seats for European qualification (John Walton/PA)

Liverpool and Aston Villa are secure in third and fourth, leaving the remaining attention on qualification for next season’s Europa League and Conference League.

Tottenham need only a point away to relegated Sheffield United to claim fifth place, sending them directly to the Europa League group stage. Defeat would allow Chelsea, three points behind with a better goal difference, to leapfrog them by beating Bournemouth.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues would be secure in sixth with at least a point but again, defeat would open the door to a team three points behind with a superior goal difference – in this case Newcastle, who travel to Brentford.

Manchester United can technically finish sixth but their poor goal difference – currently minus-three and set to end a Premier League season in negative figures for the first time – and scoring record means they would need an unrealistic 17-goal swing on Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag’s side can finish seventh if they better Newcastle’s result, or reach the Europa League by winning the FA Cup. Should City win that final next week, the cup winners’ Europa League group-stage spot would pass to the sixth-placed finishers with seventh place bringing Conference League football.

Relegation

Luton fans applaud their players and hold up a banner reading 'We are proud of you' after defeat to West Ham
Luton’s brave fight will end in relegation barring a 12-goal swing on Sunday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sheffield United and Burnley will be joined in relegation by Luton barring a spectacular combination of scorelines on the final day.

Luton are three points behind Nottingham Forest and will need a win over Fulham, defeat for Forest against the relegated Clarets and a 12-goal swing to survive.

If Luton’s fate is sealed then all three promoted teams will go straight back down for only the second time in the Premier League era, following Bolton, Barnsley and Crystal Palace in 1997-98.

Sheffield United have conceded a Premier League-record 101 goals this season and defeat by three or more would see them match or exceed Derby’s record goal difference of -69 in 2007-08.

Women’s Super League

Emma Hayes applauds the Chelsea fans
Will Emma Hayes depart for America with a fifth straight title? (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Before Sunday’s Premier League finale, Saturday brings a straight fight for the Women’s Super League.

Chelsea are top and victory at Manchester United would send Emma Hayes off with a fifth straight title – unless Manchester City beat Aston Villa by three goals more.

The top two are level on points, with Chelsea boasting a +47 goal difference to City’s +45 and having scored six goals more as well.

City will be champions if they better Chelsea’s result. Arsenal have sealed the third Champions League spot and Bristol City’s relegation is confirmed.