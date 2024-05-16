This is everything – retiring Joe Hart thrilled with another title win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This is everything – retiring Joe Hart thrilled with another title win

By Press Association
Joe Hart is hanging u[p his boots soon (Jane Barlow/PA)
Joe Hart is hanging u[p his boots soon (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart battled his emotions after securing a third cinch Premiership title with the club that “means everything” to him.

The 37-year-old former Manchester City player clinched the fifth league winners’ medal of his career with a clean sheet as Celtic thrashed Kilmarnock 5-0 at Rugby Park.

Hart announced his impending retirement in February, just after Celtic had lost top spot in the table to Rangers, although the decision had been taken some time beforehand.

The 75 times-capped England international was determined to finish on a high and Celtic stepped up a gear to go six points clear with one match to play.

And he still has the chance to make it a perfect swansong in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final against Rangers on May 25.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Hart said: “This is everything. What a season, what a tough season. Stuck together, decided I was going to call it a day, didn’t know if people would understand what I was trying to say when I was saying it.

“But it means absolutely everything to be stood here with these guys.

“I love being at this club, I have loved every minute of it, and we are here to win trophies.”

Hart could not articulate his feelings for the Celtic support.

“I can’t and I won’t,” he said. “I can’t talk about how much this means to me and my family, this place. It means everything.

“It’s touched me so deep down in my heart. I will hopefully be comfortable talking about it soon but I don’t want to be blubbering on a football pitch.”

Hart’s leadership has been vital for Celtic throughout a strong challenge from Rangers while another experienced player, James Forrest, has come to the fore in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old scored his seventh goal of the season after re-establishing himself as a key player despite not featuring at all between Christmas and mid-March.

James Forrest
James Forrest netted the third goal at Kilmarnock (Jane Barlow/PA)

The winger has now joined Lisbon Lions captain Billy McNeill in claiming 23 major honours for the club, only two behind club record holder Bobby Lennox.

“It’s unbelievable,” Forrest said.

“I don’t take much to do with stats but it’s always great hearing it – you feel so much pride over it and once I have retired I will look back and it’s been an unbelievable experience here. Hopefully I can get more as well.

“Since I came back in the squad in March I feel the last couple of months have been really good. All the boys have just got better and better.”