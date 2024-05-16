Lando Norris more confident of challenging Red Bull having secured his first win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lando Norris more confident of challenging Red Bull having secured his first win

By Press Association
Lando Norris has been boosted by securing his first Formula One win (David Davies/PA)
Lando Norris says his maiden Formula One win has provided him with the platform to challenge Max Verstappen for the world championship.

Norris ended his losing streak at the 110th attempt in Miami a fortnight ago – celebrating with a 24-hour party that took in two rounds of golf at Augusta National.

Norris trails Verstappen by 53 points after the opening six rounds but, speaking ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, he said: “Does it give me more hope that I can challenge them (Verstappen and Red Bull)? One hundred per cent.

“We had an upgrade in Miami and it helped us but even without the upgrade we would have been good there.

“I know Max sustained damage in the race and people use that as a reason for him not winning but even before that happened we were quicker than him by a huge chunk.

“If I am not confident, people say I am not confident enough and if I have a bit of confidence, people say I am over confident. But we are getting closer and closer. And I know as soon as we attack some of the issues we have, we can challenge them.

“I accept where we are and I think we are the third-best team behind Red Bull and Ferrari but that could change if we have another good weekend here.

“And I am confident that with our rate of development, which is better than any other team on the grid, by next year we can challenge for wins and, in the big picture, hopefully challenge for the title.”

Norris celebrated his first victory
Norris rearranged his travel plans to stay in Miami an extra night and celebrate becoming the 21st British driver to enter the F1 winner’s circle before jetting 600 miles north to Georgia – the home of the Masters.

Norris, 24, continued: “I went to see the team and everyone was having a drink and a good time which was allowed and accepted.

“I then went to have even more fun with some friends. And I went from there to Augusta and played Augusta twice.

“I woke on Tuesday morning and the first time I slept was on Monday night, so it was a long couple of days but it was all worth it.”