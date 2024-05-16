Tyson Fury cut not properly healed and an advantage for Oleksandr Usyk – rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tyson Fury cut not properly healed and an advantage for Oleksandr Usyk – rivals

By Press Association
Tyson Fury (pictured) fights Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury (pictured) fights Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night (Nick Potts/PA)

Tyson Fury’s eye cut that forced his fight against Oleksandr Usyk to be postponed until this weekend is a significant vulnerability, according to two of his British rivals.

Fury and Usyk meet in Riyadh on Saturday after the original February 17 date for their undisputed world heavyweight clash had to be abandoned when the British WBC champion was hurt in training.

The wound that delayed ‘Ring of Fire’ was the reopening of a gash above the right eye which Fury first suffered against Otto Wallin in 2019, needing 47 stitches.

Both David Haye and Derek Chisora doubt it will have healed properly since then, offering Usyk a frailty to exploit.

Haye, who was due to fight Fury in 2013 and 2014 only for Haye to be sidelined by a cut and shoulder surgery, believes the ‘Gypsy King’ may have his vision affected for part of the fight.

“That cut has opened up twice – when he first had it and then in sparring – so 100 per cent it’s a weak area,” Haye told the PA news agency.

“The skin around the eye is quite thin and once it’s damaged….particularly because it’s been only three months since it opened again.

“Expect the eye to open and for Tyson to have one eye. Having one eye against a southpaw isn’t ideal because you need your wits about you.

“It’s definitely an advantage for Usyk because Tyson will want to avoid being hit in that specific place and when you’re worried about a specific thing, you’re not thinking about what else you’ve got to do.

“It will definitely be in the back of his mind and it will have been in his mind in sparring, making sure shots don’t come that way.”

Chisora, the only man to have fought both Fury and Usyk, suspects the cut will have had a major impact on preparation for Saturday’s showdown.

“Tyson’s eye hasn’t healed properly. It looks good from the outside but from the inside it hasn’t healed properly,” Chisora said.

“Since he had that cut he hasn’t sparred, let’s be honest about it. In my view he hasn’t been sparring for one half of his training camp.”

