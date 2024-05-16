Thomas Frank enjoying ‘perfect football life’ at Brentford amid Man Utd links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Thomas Frank enjoying ‘perfect football life’ at Brentford amid Man Utd links

By Press Association
Thomas Frank said he has a “perfect football life” at Brentford (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thomas Frank said he has a “perfect football life” at Brentford (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Thomas Frank appeared to distance himself from reports he is in contention for the Manchester United job as he spoke of a “perfect football life” at Brentford, hinting he could see out his career at the club.

The 50-year-old Dane has been linked with taking over at Old Trafford, with United boss Erik ten Hag’s position looking increasingly uncertain and speculation that new minority owners Ineos could seek a change in the summer.

Should they do so it has been reported that Brentford manager Frank is high on a list of possible replacements.

Despite a difficult campaign that has seen the squad plagued by injuries and suspensions, the Bees have secured a fourth successive season in the Premier League under Frank, who guided them to promotion from the Championship in 2021.

They have come to be seen as the model for any club looking to break into the top flight and consolidate on a modest budget, while their Danish coach enjoys a growing reputation as both a man-manager and someone who can get the best out of players technically.

“It’s the perfect football life,” said Frank, whose side host Newcastle on the final day of the season. “I think it would be for any manager our player or staff member. We are not Arsenal or (Manchester) City or Liverpool, a club of that size that compete for titles.

“There’s so many good things here. So many structures and processes and people that in my opinion make this the best possible place for a lot of people to work at.

“The culture is good. There’s a good atmosphere. We are pulling in the same direction, we are aligned. That’s not to say it’s not stressful or tough.

“But there’s many good things here. I think sometimes you need to acknowledge what you have.”

Brentford ended last season in ninth, the club’s best league finish since 1937/38, and went into the final day with a chance of qualifying for Europe.

The current campaign has been the most challenging since the team was promoted, with lengthy injuries to key players such as Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Bryan Mbeumo and Ethan Pinnock – as well as losing last season’s top scorer Ivan Toney to a ban for gambling offences – having a knock-on effect on results.

Nevertheless, Frank has kept the team in the division with room to spare, and when asked whether he could achieve all of his personal ambitions at Brentford he replied: “I can’t see why not. I think ambition is many things.

“I never know what’s going to happen in the future. Maybe I’m staying here for the rest of my time in football. Am I going to another club? Maybe that’s also a good opportunity. But you never know.

“What I know is that I’m very happy here. Ambition is ‘how can I make the perfect club? How can we try to maybe win something?’

“How can you beat the odds and maybe one year qualify for Europe? You never know, I don’t want to set any aims.”

Brentford received a further boost earlier on Thursday with defender Ben Mee signing a new one-year deal.

The 34-year-old, who joined the Bees from Burnley as a free agent in 2022, has been sidelined by injury since February and would have been out of contract this summer.

“He was unlucky with injuries this season but has been recovering well from the season-ending injury he got at West Ham, so we expect him to be taking part in pre-season one way or another,” Brentford director of football Phil Giles told the club website.

“He is an important and popular member of the squad, so I’m really pleased he is with us next season too.”