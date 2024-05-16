Phil Foden focuses on ‘two finals’ as Manchester City chase history

Phil Foden claims a fourth successive Premier League title for Manchester City would hand them a slice of history that may never be repeated.

City head into the final round of fixtures two points ahead of Arsenal and only need to match the Gunners’ result on Sunday to guarantee they retain a trophy they have taken home in each of the previous three seasons.

A four-year streak has never been achieved before in the English men’s game and Foden believes it might not happen again.

Phil Foden received the FWA player of the year award (FWA Handout/PA)

The Football Writers’ Association player of the year, who missed Thursday night’s ceremony in London to focus on City’s preparations, said: “It’s history and I don’t think I can ever see it being done again. It’s something the team knows, the team understands and we’re looking forward to trying to get it done.

“If we can win these next two finals, then go into the tournament (Euro 2024) full of confidence. We’ll give everything to try and achieve success and try and do the Premier League four times which has never been done before. It would mean a lot to us.

“I’m delighted with how I’m performing and now it’s one last push on Sunday, one more game to go to try and win the league.”

Six days after the title decider, City face rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Foden added: “We’re still in two competitions, we’ve got two finals left.”

Another City star, Khadija Shaw, collected the FWA women’s player of the year award in person despite a broken foot that will keep her out of another title decider in the Women’s Super League.

City are level on 52 points with Chelsea heading into their last match against Aston Villa but need to better the Blues’ result at Manchester United due to goal difference.

Shaw, who will be restricted to a watching brief and unable to add to her 21 goals this term, said: “I’m going be very nervous, to be honest, but I believe in my team. Once we do our best hopefully our best is good enough.”