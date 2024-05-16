Phil Foden focuses on ‘two finals’ as Manchester City chase history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Foden focuses on ‘two finals’ as Manchester City chase history

By Press Association
Phiol Foden believe Manchester City are within sight of an achievement that may never be matched (Adam Davy/PA)
Phiol Foden believe Manchester City are within sight of an achievement that may never be matched (Adam Davy/PA)

Phil Foden claims a fourth successive Premier League title for Manchester City would hand them a slice of history that may never be repeated.

City head into the final round of fixtures two points ahead of Arsenal and only need to match the Gunners’ result on Sunday to guarantee they retain a trophy they have taken home in each of the previous three seasons.

A four-year streak has never been achieved before in the English men’s game and Foden believes it might not happen again.

FWA Player of the Year Awards 2024
Phil Foden received the FWA player of the year award (FWA Handout/PA)

The Football Writers’ Association player of the year, who missed Thursday night’s ceremony in London to focus on City’s preparations, said: “It’s history and I don’t think I can ever see it being done again. It’s something the team knows, the team understands and we’re looking forward to trying to get it done.

“If we can win these next two finals, then go into the tournament (Euro 2024) full of confidence. We’ll give everything to try and achieve success and try and do the Premier League four times which has never been done before. It would mean a lot to us.

“I’m delighted with how I’m performing and now it’s one last push on Sunday, one more game to go to try and win the league.”

Six days after the title decider, City face rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Foden added: “We’re still in two competitions, we’ve got two finals left.”

Another City star, Khadija Shaw, collected the FWA women’s player of the year award in person despite a broken foot that will keep her out of another title decider in the Women’s Super League.

City are level on 52 points with Chelsea heading into their last match against Aston Villa but need to better the Blues’ result at Manchester United due to goal difference.

Shaw, who will be restricted to a watching brief and unable to add to her 21 goals this term, said: “I’m going be very nervous, to be honest, but I believe in my team. Once we do our best hopefully our best is good enough.”