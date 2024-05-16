Michael Smith beats good friend Nathan Aspinall on way to Sheffield victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Smith beats good friend Nathan Aspinall on way to Sheffield victory

By Press Association
Michael Smith booked his place in Premier League play-offs at the O2 Arena next week (Martin Rickett/PA)
Michael Smith booked his place in Premier League play-offs at the O2 Arena next week (Martin Rickett/PA)

A tearful Michael Smith put his friendship aside to win his Premier League shootout with Nathan Aspinall and qualify for next week’s play-offs at the O2 Arena.

The 2023 world champion beat his good friend Aspinall 6-3 in the quarter-final of the final round of the league phase in Sheffield to join Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen in London.

Smith went on to celebrate his progression in style by winning Night 16 in the Steel City after seeing off Littler in the semi-finals and Humphries in the final.

But it was job done after his opening win against Aspinall, who he recently went on holiday with, which came largely thanks to a memorable bull, bull, double 16 combination on a 132 checkout.

Smith was apologetic after ending his mate’s hopes of making the play-offs and was in tears.

“It’s a bit overwhelming,” he said after beating Aspinall. “I’m crying more than I did when I won the worlds. It must have been good.

“That 132, I knew that would have hurt him. I wanted to do cartwheels and back flips but because it was Nathan I had to keep calm and respectful.

“I apologised to him, I wanted him there with me, it’s hard. But I’m really chuffed.

“It does feel good to win, I said ahead of the semi-finals I had nothing left.”

Smith, left, and Aspinall are good friends and recently went on holiday together
Smith, left, and Aspinall are good friends and recently went on holiday together (Martin Rickett/PA)

Smith’s semi-final win over Littler will stand him in good stead for next week’s play-off semi-final between the two, but the teenager ensured he topped the league table thanks to his quarter-final win over Peter Wright.

Littler also created a new record as his points tally of 42 is the highest posted in this format of the Premier League.

Humphries will play Van Gerwen in the other semi-final next week.

Wright won just two matches in the 16 weekly nights and with his results declining over the last year, this may end up being his final Premier League campaign.

Gerwyn Price also cast doubt over whether he will play in the event again after his quarter-final loss to Humphries.

“So happy that’s done and dusted, end of the Premier League for me now,” he said on Instagram. “Looking forward to putting my full attention to ranked events from now on. Would love to say I’ve enjoyed it but I’d be lying. #nomore.”