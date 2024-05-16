Fermin Lopez brace earns Barcelona victory against Almeria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fermin Lopez brace earns Barcelona victory against Almeria

By Press Association
Fermin Lopez netted twice for Barcelona (Jose Breton/AP)
Fermin Lopez netted twice for Barcelona (Jose Breton/AP)

Barcelona strengthened their grip on second place in LaLiga, with a double from Fermin Lopez seeing off bottom club Almeria.

Barca boss Xavi was taking charge of his 100th league match at the club and Lopez made sure there was something worth celebrating as he delivered a 2-0 win.

Lopez headed home a brilliant cross from Hector Fort in the 14th minute and made the points safe with a first-time finish midway through the second half. The result put the Catalan side four points clear of Girona in third with two rounds remaining, while Almeria have just one more chance to avoid ending the campaign winless in front of their own fans.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad stole a march on Real Betis in the battle for sixth place and a guaranteed Europa League spot.

Sociedad defeated Valencia 1-0 on home soil, Andre Silva securing the victory with the only goal coming less than three minutes in.

Betis, meanwhile, drew 2-2 at Las Palmas and lie a point back in seventh. Manuel Pellegrini’s men took the lead twice, first through a Mika Marmol own goal then again via Ayoze Perez, but were pegged back by Alex Suarez and Alberto Moleiro.