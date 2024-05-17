FIFA president shows no intention of backing down amidst World Cup legal threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FIFA president shows no intention of backing down amidst World Cup legal threats

By Press Association
FIFA president Gianni Infantino was defiant in the face of potential legal action over his organisation’s men’s Club World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
FIFA president Gianni Infantino was defiant in the face of potential legal action over his organisation’s men’s Club World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino described the prospect of a legal row over his organisation’s plans for a 32-team men’s Club World Cup next summer as a “futile debate”.

FIFA has been told it faces legal action from the World Leagues Association, chaired by Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and world players’ union FIFPRO if it does not reschedule the tournament, which is due to take place in the United States in June and July next year.

Infantino showed no intention of backing down as he addressed FIFA’s member associations at Congress in Bangkok on Friday.

“Even with the new Club World Cup of FIFA with 32 teams and 63 matches every four years, FIFA is organising around one per cent of the games of the top clubs in the world,” he said.

“All other matches, 98, 99 per cent, are organised by the different leagues, associations, confederations, by all of you – and that’s good.

“But here comes the thing – the one or two per cent of matches that FIFA organises is financing football all over the world. The revenues that we generate are not just going to a few clubs in one country. The revenues that we generate are going to 211 countries all over the world.

“There is no other organisation that does that. So I hope these figures – which you can of course check and calculate – should probably stop this futile debate which is really pointless and focus on what we have to do, what our mission is, which is to organise events and competitions and to develop football around the world, because 70 per cent of you, the member associations of FIFA. would have no football without the resources coming directly from FIFA.”

FIFA confirmed Infantino would not, as has conventionally been the case, stage a press conference after the Congress, with the floor instead entirely given to the bidders for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

A letter to FIFA president Gianni Infantino sent last week and seen by the PA news agency, said the sport’s schedule was now “beyond saturation”.

It said calendar changes such as the addition of the new Club World Cup, the expansion of the men’s World Cup and the addition of the Intercontinental Cup – had created “economic harm” to domestic leagues and have pushed players “beyond their limits”.

He announced plans for a new under-15s football festival with teams from all 211 member associations and spoke about the prospect of a ‘Legends World Cup’ for ex-pros.

He also said FIFA, which ended its partnership with EA Sports last year, was working on a new “e game”.

“Football simulation game is called FIFA for hundreds of millions of children around the world. When they play (a) football simulation game they play FIFA, it cannot be named something else.

“We are developing new partners and a new game which, obviously as everything we do, will be the best. So get ready for the new FIFA game.”