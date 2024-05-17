On this day in 2008: Portsmouth win FA Cup as Nwankwo Kanu goal downs Cardiff

Nwankwo Kanu’s first-half goal handed Portsmouth a first FA Cup triumph in 69 years as they earned a 1-0 win over Cardiff at Wembley on this day in 2008.

The Nigeria forward took advantage of an error from Bluebirds goalkeeper Peter Enckelman to score the only goal of the game after 37 minutes.

Kanu hit the outside of the post earlier on in the game and Pompey almost let their lead slip against Championship opposition as David James denied Paul Parry before Roger Johnson headed narrowly over.

The win gave Portsmouth a first FA Cup win in 69 years (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Glenn Loovens had a goal ruled out for handball in first-half injury time but Portsmouth held on to claim the trophy for the first time since 1939.

It was Pompey’s 11th 1-0 win of the season, which also ensured their qualification for the UEFA Cup – their first time playing European football in the club’s history.

Then-Pompey boss Harry Redknapp described the victory as a dream come true.

Redknapp described the win as a dream come true (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Redknapp told BBC Sport: “It’s fantastic for everybody – my family, the players, it’s great. It has been a difficult year off the field so to win the FA Cup is a dream come true.

“Cardiff were putting us under pressure, putting balls in the box, they played well and worked hard.

“When we get in front we’re difficult to break down and the defence were terrific.”