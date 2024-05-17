Football rumours: Mauricio Pochettino confident ahead of Chelsea review

The Guardian writes that Mauricio Pochettino has the backing of key figures ahead of an end-of-season review that will determine his future at Stamford Bridge.
As per the Star, Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Mason Greenwood. The 22-year-old forward is on loan at LaLiga side Getafe from Manchester United.
Thomas Tuchel wants assurances Bayern Munich will bring in a defensive midfielder and a playmaker in the summer transfer window if he is to stay at the club, with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes understood to be a target, says the Independent.
Conor Gallagher: The Chelsea midfielder has no interest in moving to Newcastle, despite the club being keen on the 24-year-old, says Football Insider.
Samu Omorodion: Napoli are looking at the 20-year-old forward as a possible replacement for striker Victor Osimhen, writes Sky Sports Italy.
Alphonso Davies: Real Madrid have cooled their interest in the 23-year-old Canadian, whose contract with Bayern Munich runs out in 2025, according to COPE.
