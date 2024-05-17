Nat Sciver-Brunt reveals she missed T20 to undergo egg-freezing treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nat Sciver-Brunt reveals she missed T20 to undergo egg-freezing treatment

By Press Association
England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt has undergone an egg-freezing procedure (Joe Giddens/PA)
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt has undergone an egg-freezing procedure (Joe Giddens/PA)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has revealed she missed England’s T20 match against Pakistan on May 11 to undergo egg-freezing treatment.

Sciver-Brunt, 31, who has been married to former England international Katherine Sciver-Brunt since 2022, plans to start a family in the future.

“Katherine and myself would love to start a family but I’d also love to keep playing cricket,” Nat Sciver-Brunt said on the Under The Lid podcast.

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt in action in September 2023
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt in action in September 2023 (Joe Giddens/PA)

“In the period between getting back from New Zealand and this tour starting, I thought it was a great time for me to go through the egg-freezing process, creating embryos and whacking them in the freezer for future years.”

Both Katherine and Nat Sciver-Brunt said they hoped to carry babies.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt added on the podcast: “For me it feels like I need to go now, that’s different for me. Nat very much wants to go to the Olympics in 2028. So freezing them now and having some really good healthy eggs to come back to rather than tapping into a 36-year-old’s eggs, why not have younger ones?

“It’s a really great thing to be able to have the choice because it’s not cheap and it’s very invasive. But if you can do it, then it’s a great thing to do because it puts your mind at ease and it doesn’t put you under pressure to have to stop. You can concentrate on doing the thing you love to the best of your ability.”