Memorable games from Jurgen Klopp’s nine-year Liverpool reign ahead of swansong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Memorable games from Jurgen Klopp’s nine-year Liverpool reign ahead of swansong

By Press Association
Liverpool’s comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final second leg will be his crowning moment at the club (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool’s comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final second leg will be his crowning moment at the club (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jurgen Klopp has delivered many a memorable match during his time at Anfield with the highs far outnumbering the lows.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at just a few of them.

Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0 (Champions League semi-final, second leg, May 2019)

The era-defining match of Klopp’s reign. Trailing 3-0 to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and co, the chances of recovering were remote, especially without two of their famed front three in injured duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. However, replacement Divock Origi wrote his name into Liverpool folklore with the first and last goals, sandwiching two from half-time substitute Georginio Wijnaldum, as Anfield witnessed its greatest night.

Liverpool 4 Borussia Dortmund 3 (Europa League quarter-final, second leg, April 2016)

This Klopp comeback was relegated to second place by the Barcelona heroics but it still remains a remarkable night. The tie was delicately poised after a 1-1 draw in Germany only for the visitors to score twice in the first nine minutes on Merseyside. Origi gave the hosts a lifeline just after half-time only for Marco Reus to put Dortmund 4-2 up on aggregate with the advantage of away goals and 33 minutes remaining. Philippe Coutinho and Mamadou Sakho set up a grandstand finish which was completed by Dejan Lovren’s added-time header.

Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0 (Premier League, March 2023)

The very essence of a Klopp team performance: United were blown away by six goals in 38 second-half minutes as Liverpool registered the biggest-ever win against their arch rivals. Cody Gakpo’s goal just before the interval was a prelude to what was to come as Salah, Darwin Nunez and Gakpo all finished with two apiece with Firmino adding the seventh – and it could have been more.

Liverpool 3 Manchester City 1 (Premier League, November 2019)

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola hug after the final whistle (Peter Byrne/PA)

A game which reinforced the belief a first league title in 30 years would finally be secured. Liverpool already led reigning champions City by six points after just 11 games. Two early goals in quick succession from Fabinho and Salah had Anfield rocking and, when Sadio Mane headed home just after the break, there was no way back for Pep Guardiola’s side, who scored a late consolation through Bernardo Silva.

Liverpool 4 Manchester City 3 (Premier League, January 2018)

This may have not been as productive in terms of the end result as the win over City the following season but it was a victory which set the tone for Klopp’s head-to-head title battles with Guardiola. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drove home early, Leroy Sane equalised just before half-time only for City to be blitzed by three goals in nine minutes from Firmino, Mane and Salah, before Bernardo and Ilkay Gundogan’s late goals made for a fraught ending.