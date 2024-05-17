In pictures: Jurgen Klopp’s reign as Liverpool manager By Press Association May 17 2024, 10:50am May 17 2024, 10:50am Share In pictures: Jurgen Klopp’s reign as Liverpool manager Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4983205/in-pictures-jurgen-klopps-reign-as-liverpool-manager/ Copy Link Jurgen Klopp has brought great memories to Liverpool over nearly nine years in charge (Martin Rickett/PA) Jurgen Klopp is preparing for his final match as Liverpool manager against Wolves on Sunday. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the German’s career at Anfield in pictures. Brendan Rodgers, left, made way for then Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp to take over at Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA) Klopp was unveiled at Anfield in October 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA) The German proclaimed himself ‘The Normal One’ upon his arrival (Richard Sellers/PA) Klopp made an instant impact after taking over the Reds (Jon Buckle/PA) Klopp’s infectious personality soon endeared him to the Reds faithful (Adam Davy/PA) He brought a thrilling brand of football to the Premier League (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Klopp celebrates after a home victory over Crystal Palace (Darren Staples/PA) Klopp celebrates with the Champions League trophy after victory over Tottenham in the 2019 final (Peter Byrne/PA) Klopp and his squad toast their triumph in Madrid (Joe Giddens/PA) Liverpool won the Premier League title in 2020 (Laurence Griffiths/PA) Klopp lifts the 2022 FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA) Klopp celebrates with his last Liverpool trophy, this season’s Carabao Cup (Nick Potts/PA) Klopp even features beside a barber shop in Liverpool (PA) Liverpool’s resilience has been a hallmark of their success under Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA) He is well known for his outbursts when things go against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA) But his signature air-punch celebration will be missed by the Anfield faithful (Nick Potts/PA)