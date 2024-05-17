In pictures: Jurgen Klopp’s reign as Liverpool manager

Jurgen Klopp is preparing for his final match as Liverpool manager against Wolves on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the German’s career at Anfield in pictures.

Brendan Rodgers, left, made way for then Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp to take over at Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA)

Klopp was unveiled at Anfield in October 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The German proclaimed himself ‘The Normal One’ upon his arrival (Richard Sellers/PA)

Klopp made an instant impact after taking over the Reds (Jon Buckle/PA)

Klopp’s infectious personality soon endeared him to the Reds faithful (Adam Davy/PA)

He brought a thrilling brand of football to the Premier League (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Klopp celebrates after a home victory over Crystal Palace (Darren Staples/PA)

Klopp celebrates with the Champions League trophy after victory over Tottenham in the 2019 final (Peter Byrne/PA)

Klopp and his squad toast their triumph in Madrid (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liverpool won the Premier League title in 2020 (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Klopp lifts the 2022 FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Klopp celebrates with his last Liverpool trophy, this season’s Carabao Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Klopp even features beside a barber shop in Liverpool (PA)

Liverpool’s resilience has been a hallmark of their success under Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA)

He is well known for his outbursts when things go against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)