UK interest remains in hosting Women’s World Cup in 2030s as Brazil lands 2027

The backers of a potential United Kingdom bid to host the Women’s World Cup in the 2030s will review their position in the coming months, the PA news agency understands.

Europe’s chances of success in that decade appear to have been enhanced after Brazil was awarded hosting rights for the 2027 finals on Friday, seeing off a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

The United States and Mexico dropped out of that race to focus on a bid to host in 2031 and while a North American bid would be strong favourites for that tournament, that would then mean 2035 would mark 16 years since Europe last hosted.

The 2027 #FIFAWWC will be hosted by Brazil! 🤩🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/iPAISNUZmc — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) May 17, 2024

Elite sport funding body UK Sport announced in March that hosting the women’s tournament was one of its key ambitions for the next decade.

The PA news agency understands that interest remains, although no definite decision to bid has been made at this point. Any decision to bid will be a subject to a comprehensive feasibility assessment, but those involved in the bid will review the position in the months ahead.

Brazil’s successful bid for 2027 means it will be the first South American host of the women’s finals, having hosted the men’s event twice before in 1950 and 2014.

It will be the first women’s finals to feature 32 teams.

England finished runners-up at the last finals in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, losing 1-0 to Spain in the final.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “Congratulations to Brazil. We will have the best World Cup in Brazil. Many thanks as well to the BNG bid, who have been fantastic.”

Valesca Araujo, the operational manager of Brazil’s bid team, said at a press conference on Friday: “We are working on a transformation, not only for the country but for the continent.

2027 É NO BRASIL! Será uma honra, @FIFAWWC! 🇧🇷 📸 FIFA pic.twitter.com/gjm4NPclj4 — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) May 17, 2024

“Right now women’s football in South America needs to be developed. But we started this work.

“The region also has great potential. We need to develop a lot. Brazilians have been working hard for this.

“Brazil has had success with three massive events, the Olympic Games (in 2016), the World Cup (in 2014) and the PanAmerican Games (in 2007). Everybody likes going to Brazil and I think this was a mix that helped us to be privileged in hosting a World Cup at home.”