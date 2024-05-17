Marc Skinner honoured to extend his stay as Manchester United boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marc Skinner honoured to extend his stay as Manchester United boss

By Press Association
Marc Skinner led United to FA Cup glory last week (Nick Potts/PA)
Marc Skinner led United to FA Cup glory last week (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has signed a one-year contract extension with the option for a further 12 months.

The 41-year-old former Birmingham manager succeeded Casey Stoney at United in the summer of 2021.

The team, who were launched in 2018, finished fourth in the WSL in 2021-22, then second last season, as well as being FA Cup runners-up.

They are currently fifth in the table and Skinner has faced some fan criticism, but the news of his extension comes five days on from him overseeing United win their first major trophy, beating Tottenham 4-0 in the FA Cup final.

Skinner said in a statement from the club: “It’s an honour to extend my stay at Manchester United.

“I’ve always felt at home here, with our excellent players, staff, and fans. Being able to secure the team’s first major trophy at Wembley was a real career highlight for me and another sign of our continued growth, on and off the field.

“Thanks to everyone who has supported me on this journey, and I look forward to creating many more winning memories together.”

Marc Skinner
Marc Skinner’s side won the FA Cup last week (Adam Davy/PA)

Matt Johnson, interim head of women’s football, said: “Everyone at Manchester United is delighted to see Marc continue as women’s team head coach and build on the success of the team’s historic FA Cup win.

“Congratulations to Marc on his contract extension and we all wish him and the team the best of luck going into the new season.”

United, who were eliminated in the Champions League qualifying rounds early in their 2023-24 campaign, conclude it on Saturday by playing Chelsea at Old Trafford in their final league game.