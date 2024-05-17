Emma Hayes concerned over decline in female coaches in Women’s Super League

Emma Hayes has voiced her concern that there will be a decline in the number of female coaches in the Women’s Super League as she prepares for her departure from Chelsea.

Hayes, who is becoming United States head coach, will oversee the final match of her glittering 12-year tenure as Blues boss when the team play Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

That afternoon will also see fellow parent Carla Ward have her last game in charge of Aston Villa as they host Chelsea’s title rivals Manchester City at Villa Park.

Asked what she would like to see in the WSL in the coming years, Hayes told a press conference on Friday: “I’ve been an advocate of not just the women’s game but how to do the best for women in the game and I still think we’re wide of the mark with that.

“I think there will be declining numbers of female coaches for sure, because of the demands. And if you’re a parent, forget about it, unless we have an openness and a willingness to consider different things.

“It’s really, really difficult to be a parent and full-time in this industry, which isn’t nine to five, it’s seven days a week.

“So I think being open to doing things differently – I’d love to see a co-coaching team, females coaching the game, maybe two mums. I think we have to consider those things.”

Hayes also called for more investment in the women’s game, as well as expressing her view that it is “getting a little nasty”, adding: “I see some of the abuse this year that’s been at an extreme level, whether it was (Tottenham goalkeeper) Becky Spencer in the FA Cup final the other day…Lauren James or (fellow Chelsea player) Fran Kirby, whoever.

“I think there’s that part of the game or social media that I don’t like. I hope that changes with regulations.”

Arsenal this week announced plans for their women’s team to play 11 games at the Emirates Stadium next season, and Hayes also said of the future: “This should be happening here – that’s what I want to see at Chelsea, I want to see us at Stamford Bridge every week, but sold out.

“I want the girls to have a new facility. I want that to continue to be upgraded. I want them to continue to have a voice – and I know they will.

“I know the technical directors will work with the player leadership group. I want them to never ever stop asking ‘what can we do better’?”

Under Hayes, Chelsea have won 13 major trophies, including the WSL six times – four in the last four years – and were Champions League runners-up in 2021.